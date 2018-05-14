Legislation sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to create a nationwide database tracking forms of cancer among career and volunteer firefighters who are exposed to harmful toxins when responding to emergencies is one step closer to passage.

The Senate approved the Firefighter Cancer Registry Act, introduced by Schumer (D-N.Y.) in Garden City in August 2016, by unanimous consent Thursday.

The registry, managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, would allow experts and researchers to monitor national cancer trends among firefighters.

“We owe it to our brave firefighters who are on the front lines, risking their lives to protect our communities, the peace of mind of knowing that if they get sick they will be taken care of,” Schumer said.

A five-year study by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health found double the number of firefighters in the United States with malignant mesothelioma — a form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos — as compared to the general population. The study also found firefighters have a higher risk of death from lung cancer and leukemia.

Schumer said firefighters are exposed to a host of harmful chemicals, often found in products such as furniture, clothing and children’s toys that can become harmful when they burn, sending toxins airborne.

Medical professionals, he said, need the database to develop safety protocols for firefighters.

The registry, while available to the public, would include no names, and firefighters could choose not to participate.

A source familiar with the negotiations said the legislation could pass the House as early as this week. The House passed a previous version of the legislation in 2016.

A spokesman for House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) did not respond to a request for comment.