Study: Coronary stents not likely to relieve chest pain

Report says some patients are better off with medication but Manhasset heart specialist says findings shouldn’t mean changing standards of care.

A new medical study says coronary stints like

A new medical study says coronary stints like the one above are not likely to ease chest pain in cardiac patients but a Manhasset heart specialist says the findings shouldn't mean a change in care standards. Photo Credit: AP / Weinberg-Clark Photography

By Delthia Ricks  delthia.ricks@newsday.com
Having a stent placed in a coronary vessel to relieve chest pain may be of no benefit for some heart patients despite the procedure being one of the most common in cardiac care, doctors reported in a new study.

The British research concluded that some heart patients are better off with medications alone because the devices offer no appreciable improvement.

But a heart specialist at Northwell...

By Delthia Ricks  delthia.ricks@newsday.com
