Study: Coronary stents not likely to relieve chest pain
Report says some patients are better off with medication but Manhasset heart specialist says findings shouldn’t mean changing standards of care.
Having a stent placed in a coronary vessel to relieve chest pain may be of no benefit for some heart patients despite the procedure being one of the most common in cardiac care, doctors reported in a new study.
The British research concluded that some heart patients are better off with medications alone because the devices offer no appreciable improvement.
But a heart specialist at Northwell...
