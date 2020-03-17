Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Nassau County reported the death of its first resident due to coronavirus, a day after Suffolk's first three related deaths came to light.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Tuesday said a 96-year-old man with the COVID-19 virus died at Mercy Medical Center on Monday. A Queens man, hospitalized in Nassau County, also died Monday.

The county, she added, has an updated total of 139 positive cases.

New York State will be opening drive-thru coronavirus testing facilities in Nassau County and Suffolk County on Long Island and Staten Island in New York City, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday, as the outbreak continues to grow and the response shifts to prepare for a surge of people needing medical care.

Cuomo said the number of people tested to date had risen to more than 10,000 statewide, with 4,000 of those samples coming from New York City, 615 from Nassau County and 454 from Suffolk County.

He said the state could need as many as 55,000 to 110,000 hospital beds at the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, with as many as 18,600 to 37,200 patients needing intensive care. That compares to an availability of 53,000 hospital beds, 3,000 of those in intensive care units, so the state needs to build capacity, Cuomo said.

"That curve is going to turn into a wave and the wave is going to crash on the hospital system," Cuomo said of the rising number of people needing treatment.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest on the fast-moving developments on the coronavirus and its impact on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that a citywide lockdown is a coronavirus-containment option "we're absolutely considering."

De Blasio made his comments in an interview on CNN Tuesday morning.

"It could get to that for sure," de Blasio said, when asked whether he was considering a "shelter-in-place" order like what was imposed Monday in parts of California's Bay Area: a ban on leaving homes except for essential food, work or other services.

He said that restaurants and bars — ordered Monday by de Blasio to limit service indefinitely to takeout and delivery — could be closed for months.

“There’s no question about it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said he is in discussions with village and town officials on whether to postpone property tax payments as the virus has created concerns about a possible recession. Village taxes are due April 1 and town taxes due May 31.

“We have to do everything we can to contain the spread of this virus … and be cognizant of the fact there are real economic consequences,” Bellone told WBAB / 102.3.

He did not provide any details on a property tax postponement plan, such as when payments would be postponed to, if such a thing happens.

Bellone said he will also be creating a small-business response plan with the input of local chambers of commerce and economic development staff. They will discuss how to help small businesses that may be struggling to pay rent as they either are forced to close or have less business. He said they will also be waiting on plans from the state and federal government.

There are 78 cases in Suffolk as of Tuesday morning and are spread throughout every town, Bellone said without providing a breakdown. There were 109 cases in Nassau County as of Monday.

Bellone encouraged listeners to call 311 with questions or to report if they believe their employers are not heeding guidelines.

There were 463 cases of coronavirus in New York City as of Monday.

"We're certainly on pace" for 1,000 cases in the city by later this week, de Blasio said in an interview on WPIX Channel 11, CNN appearance.

At City Hall on Monday, de Blasio foreshadowed the possibility of further restrictions, in addition to the shutdown of gathering places begun Thursday, Monday's closure of the city public schools until at least April 20 and possibly longer, and an order that all hospitals cancel elective surgeries, to make room for an expected surge of coronavirus patients.

"I have been asked repeatedly, are we considering travel restrictions? Are we considering curfews?" he said at City Hall. "We are considering everything is the answer. Every option, every tool is on the table. We will decide in turn when we want to employ each."

On WPIX, de Blasio said "if we take those more draconian measures, we have to do our damndest to compensate for the human impact."

Among other relief, he said he wants the federal government to fund income replacement for people who are losing their jobs due to the crisis.

Earlier this week, de Blasio told MSNBC: "If you want to know what this whole thing is going to play out as, one part the Great Recession we went through a few years ago, one part the Great Depression, one part the 1918 flu epidemic."

In that epidemic, of Spanish flu, more than 50 million people died around the world, including more than 450,000 documented deaths in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Amtrak announced several changes to its service because of coronavirus concerns, including a service reduction of about 60% along its Northeast Corridor, which includes Penn Station.

“The safety of Amtrak’s customers and employees is our top priority,” Amtrak said in a statement. “We continue to monitor the coronavirus situation closely and we are taking action based on guidance from public health experts; that includes restoring service to trains and routes once demand returns.”

With Rachelle Blidner and Alfonso A. Castillo.

Check back for updates on this developing story.