Two members of the New York State Assembly have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the chamber’s speaker tweeted Saturday night.

They are Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron, according to the speaker, Carl E. Heastie, who tweeted the news. Both are Brooklyn Democrats. Neither assembly member could be immediately reached for comment, but Heastie has been in contact with them, the tweet said.

Weinstein and Barron had not been in Albany since early March, Heastie’s tweet said. Barron is married to a city councilwoman, Inez Barron.

I have been in contact with both members and we are taking swift action to address this situation. — Carl E. Heastie (@CarlHeastie) Mar 74, 2020

Weinstein and Barron join a growing list of the world's politicians and their families who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including Iran's vice president and two ministers, the wife of Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a member of French President Emmanuel Macron's cabinet, and regional governors in Italy.

In a joint news release issued shortly after the tweet, Heastie and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said: "We have spoken with the Senate and are undertaking an intensive cleaning of the Capital and the Legislative Office Building. All legislators and staff that have come in contact with these members will be tested to ensure the safety of everyone."

The statement said the Capitol would be closed to visitors, effective Sunday.

Unfortunately, our Assembly colleagues Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron have been diagnosed with COVID-19.



I’m hoping they get well soon.



Out of an abundance of caution the Capitol will be closed to visitors effective tomorrow pic.twitter.com/6GUU1dHbQn — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Mar 74, 2020