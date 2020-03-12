TODAY'S PAPER
U.S. Capitol closing to public until April amid virus scare

The dome of the U.S. Capitol is reflected in displaced stone on the east front plaza on December 16, 2019 in Washington, DC.  Credit: Getty Images/Samuel Corum

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON – Congress is shutting the Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus.

The House and Senate sergeants at arms said in a statement that the closure will begin at 5 p.m. EDT Thursday. Lawmakers, aides, journalists and official visitors will be allowed into the buildings.

The statement says officials are acting “out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public.”

