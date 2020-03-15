Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at a news conference Sunday instructed all nonessential state government personnel from Rockland County south — the area with the highest density of coronavirus cases — to stay home.

He also urged all private businesses to “aggressively” consider closings and reductions in their workforces to help fight the spread of the virus. He said he could make closings mandatory if businesses don’t respond.

As of Sunday, there were 729 confirmed coronavirus cases across New York State, up from 613 Saturday, according to Cuomo. Three people in the state have died from the virus, Cuomo said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during a separate news conference Sunday said the city had 25 confirmed cases this past Monday and 269 as of Sunday, "and that number's gonna grow today."

The state said later Sunday that there were 329 cases in the city.

Asked whether he would consider ordering gathering places like bars and restaurants to shut down or locking down the city, de Blasio said "every option is on the table."

On Saturday, New York's first two coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed: an 82-year-old woman who died in a Brooklyn hospital and a 64-year-old man who died in Rockland County. Sunday, the governor confirmed a third death.

Cuomo said the Brooklyn woman had been "long suffering with emphysema." In a statement, Rockland County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Laura Carbone said the man, who died in Suffern, "had other significant health problems which were likely contributory to death."

On Sunday, Cuomo said the virus had claimed a third New York resident — a 79-year-old woman with multiple underlying health issues who died at a New York City hospital. He did not provide her hometown.

De Blasio said the city would consider spot checks of gathering places like bars and restaurants to make sure they are obeying the occupancy restrictions imposed by Cuomo on Thursday. Gatherings of 500 or more people are banned, and venues smaller than that are required to reduce capacity by 50%.

“I don't want to see a bar where everyone's crowded up next to each other and we have to step into that case," de Blasio said. "So, we'll have more how we're going to do that over these next few days."

But, the governor said, “The number of positive cases is more a function of the number of tests we’re taking. The more tests we take, the more that number will go up. Nobody believes there are only 500 cases of coronavirus in New York today."

There have been about 4,700 people tested in New York, Cuomo said, and the state hopes to ramp up to 6,000 tests a day following federal approval Friday for the state to authorize 28 private labs to do testing.

MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye issued a statement Sunday that said a Long Island Rail Road employee has tested positive for COVID-19. He said the sheet metal worker last worked March 7 and did not work onboard trains or interact with riders.

"The employee is in quarantine receiving appropriate care and the MTA has disinfected his workplace multiple times and is monitoring the situation closely, " Foye said, adding, "As we have for weeks, the MTA is aggressively disinfecting our workplaces, trains, stations and buses around the clock to keep our employees and customers as safe as possible."

As ridership on the subways has gone down during the outbreak, daily cycling trips across the East River bridges have more than doubled since early March, according to the city Department of Transportation. De Blasior has urged New Yorkers to bike or walk where possible to avoid crowding mass transit.

The bike share Citi Bike has instituted a program that starts Monday to disinfect "common contact points" of the bikes, including handlebars, brakes, bells and seats, according Citi Bike spokeswoman Dana Davis. She did not say how often each bike would be disinfected.



