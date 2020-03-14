Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Saturday confirmed New York’s first coronavirus-related death, an 82-year-old woman who died in a New York City hospital.

Cuomo emphasized that the woman had been "long suffering with emphysema."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement that the woman "was admitted to the hospital last week as one of our first cases, and had been in critical condition ever since. We’ve known from the outset that these people are the most at-risk in this pandemic, and today’s news is a sad confirmation of that reality. I want to thank the staff of Wyckoff Medical Center for their efforts to save this woman’s life, and all the medical professionals on the front lines protecting our most vulnerable."

Wycoff Heights Medical Center is in Brooklyn. But New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson tweeted that the victim was "an 82-year-old woman with emphysema in Manhattan. My heart goes out to her loved ones."

Speaking on MSNBC, Mayor Bill de Blasio called the news "tragic."

"We're going to lose some people here," he said.

Older adults and those with underlying respiratory and other health conditions are especially susceptible to severe cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, and death, heath experts say.

"By the way, if you were to ask the health department how many people in their 80s who had an underlying respiratory illness and contracted the flu have passed away, my guess is the number would be in the dozens, right?" Cuomo said. "And that’s the point the health care professional made to me this morning. If you are 82 years old and you have emphysema and you get the flu, you are in a grave position. We lose tens of thousands of people who contract the flu. It’s normally not just the flu that kills you. It’s the flu plus your immune system, your age, the underlying illness.”

Most people who contract COVID-19 experience only mild or moderate symptoms, health experts say.

Cuomo also said Saturday that Long Island may be the second site for a drive-thru coronavirus site.

“Jones Beach on long island is a possible site,” he said on a media conference call Saturday morning. “We need a large, open area. Jones Beach has large, open parking lots that are available. We’re looking at Jones Beach literally this morning as a possible location for the next drive-thru.”

Nassau County now has 70 cases, up from the 51 the state had counted as of Friday afternoon, County Executive Laura Curran said in a press conference Saturday.

Of the 70 cases, 10 people are hospitalized and three are in critical condition, she said. There are 244 residents in mandatory quarantine.

As of Friday, there were 421 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State. New York City had 154 cases. There were 28 in Suffolk County.

Johnson, the City Council speaker, tweeted that as of Saturday morning, there were 524 cases of coronavirus in the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.