The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State reached 729 Sunday. Officials announced that all Nassau and Suffolk public and private schools would be closed for two weeks beginning Monday to try to slow the spread of the virus.

Sunday

Starting tomorrow, all non-essential State employees in Rockland, Westchester, NYC, & L.I. are asked to stay home and work from home.



This represents about 50% of workforce in these counties.



I've also asked the Court System to postpone non-essential services. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Mar 75, 2020

I am asking private businesses to aggressively consider voluntary closings and allow employees to work from home.



Reducing density is both a social responsibility & will help protect workforces.



If businesses don't voluntarily cooperate, we will consider mandatory measures. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Mar 75, 2020

Help New York #FlattenTheCurve!



Slowing down #Coronavirus is necessary to protect your health & reduce the strain on our healthcare system.



Here’s what to do:



-Stay home as much as possible

-Keep 6 feet of distance from others in public

-Minimize in-person social contact pic.twitter.com/zPIKPTfXzg — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Mar 75, 2020

More breaking news: Northwell Health is canceling all elected surgeries at hospital settings. More to come. Northwell operates about half the hospitals on Long Island. — David Reich-Hale (@drhli) Mar 75, 2020

.@NYGovCuomo says Trump should engage the Army Corps of Engineers and the military workforce to immediately begin retrofitting buildings for medical purposes. States don't have the capacity. #COVIDー19 — Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) Mar 75, 2020

On eating out, Nassau Health commissioner said "you have to eat" but talked about keeping distance from others, staying home if you're sick.

(Then I saw him at Panera in Mineola, and felt ok about my restaurant choice.) pic.twitter.com/HK492c33TH — David Schwartz (@schwartznewsNY) Mar 75, 2020

Nassau Health Commissioners on weddings, bar mitzvahs, sweet 16s: “It's not a good idea... We don't want to see a celebration lead to a funeral.”

Curran says "we're not making any plans to close bars and restaurants" pic.twitter.com/evY3u2vvjI — David Schwartz (@schwartznewsNY) Mar 75, 2020

BREAKING: We will close all schools in Nassau County starting on Monday March 16 for 2 weeks.



School facilities will be closed for instruction, but admin and teachers may still use school buildings for distance-based learning and for distribution of grab-and-go meals. — Laura Curran (@NassauExecutive) Mar 75, 2020

Based on the recommendation of the County Health Commissioner and in consultation with the Superintendent’s Association, today I am issuing a Local Emergency Order to close all Schools within Suffolk County for a period of two weeks beginning tomorrow, Monday, March 16. — Steve Bellone (@SteveBellone) Mar 75, 2020

The county is also suspending evictions. Outdoor spaces will stay open. — David Reich-Hale (@drhli) Mar 75, 2020

High school spring sports practices in Nassau have been suspended until March 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a memo sent to school athletic directors: pic.twitter.com/umoZ6OsOdH | @jimbaumbach https://t.co/J3T3dztVV7 — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) Mar 75, 2020

Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70% of overall U.S. economic activity and fear about #coronavirus is keeping people from making purchases at restaurants, shops, travel agencies and event spaces, writes @JamesTMadore pic.twitter.com/ilhWLt4Fi2 via @Newsday — Víctor Manuel Ramos (@vmramos) Mar 75, 2020

Cashman said minor league complex shut down through March 25 — Erik Boland (@eboland11) Mar 75, 2020