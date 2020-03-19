Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.
What happened Thursday
- Nassau reported its third death from COVID-19, as confirmed cases in the county climbed to 372. Suffolk has 239, NYC has 2,469 and statewide there were 4,152.
- Gov. Cuomo is now asking non-essential businesses to keep no more than 25% of their employees at their workplaces
- The state had processed about 8,000 coronavirus tests overnight and Cuomo expects the number of COVID-19 positives to jump "astronomically" in coming days and weeks.
- Rep. Rice (D-Garden City) became the latest member of Congress to self-quarantine, after learning she had been in contact with someone who tested positive.
