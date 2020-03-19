TODAY'S PAPER
News

Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates from March 19

A woman assists a driver with an appointment

A woman assists a driver with an appointment at the coronavirus testing site at Jones Beach on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Newsday Staff
Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.

What happened Thursday

  • Nassau reported its third death from COVID-19, as confirmed cases in the county climbed to 372. Suffolk has 239, NYC has 2,469 and statewide there were 4,152.
  • Gov. Cuomo is now asking non-essential businesses to keep no more than 25% of their employees at their workplaces
  • The state had processed about 8,000 coronavirus tests overnight and Cuomo expects the number of COVID-19 positives to jump "astronomically" in coming days and weeks.
  • Rep. Rice (D-Garden City) became the latest member of Congress to self-quarantine, after learning she had been in contact with someone who tested positive. 

Thursday evening updates

 

 

 

Thursday afternoon updates

Thursday morning updates

 

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all.

By Newsday Staff

