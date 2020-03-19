Cuomo cites increased testing in spike of coronavirus cases

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

The spike in positive results for coronavirus in New York can be attributed to a rising number of cases we’ve learned about, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo told NBC’s "Today" on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Suffolk County is looking at various sites, including gymnasiums, nursing homes and closed college campuses, to address an expected increase in demand for hospital beds, County Executive Steve Bellone said on Fox 5 New York on Thursday.

“We know that a surge is coming and the hospital capacity is not there,” Bellone said.

Cuomo, on "Today," said an inadequate number of testing kits at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic has led numbers to be underreported and that likely “there are tens of thousands of people who have the virus, who’ve had the virus,” and that we’re just learning of those cases because of increased access to testing.

Cuomo said it would be unfair for athletes, celebrities and the wealthy to get priority in testing over members of the general population. He said New York had regulations in place that need to be met for people to be tested, and he also again expressed his reluctance to the shelter-in-place idea being pushed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, telling "Today": “We’re fighting two things, right now. We’re fighting the virus and we’re fighting fear and panic” and that the fight against fear and panic “is the much harder of the two, right now."

“Are we reducing density?” Cuomo said. “Yes. Do we want people to stay home? Yes. Are we going to do quarantines, are people imprisoned in their homes? No.”

Cuomo agreed with President Donald Trump having likened the current situation to a war and said, “This is a war. We need to treat it like a war.” He said the key items right now needed to fight that war is medical equipment — citing the renewed need for surgical masks and protective gear and ventilators — which he likened to the need for missiles in World War II. He also said that was why state governments needed the federal government to step up — and help acquire those needed supplies.

“In a war,” he said, “we need the federal government. States don’t fight wars. They did once,” he said, meaning the Civil War. “That was a big mistake.”

The number of positive cases in New York had surpassed 2,000 by Wednesday morning, with more than 1,000 new cases reported from the previous day, adding up to 2,382 coronavirus cases in New York State so far.

The totals for confirmed coronavirus cases in the region were 1,871 in New York City, 278 in Nassau County and 152 in Suffolk County, but the numbers do not match the state's daily total because the different jurisdictions report updated figures at different times.

There have been 11 deaths in New York City, de Blasio said early Wednesday night on NY1.

With John Valenti

