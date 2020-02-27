A Nassau County resident suspected to have been exposed to coronavirus has tested negative, officials said Thursday.

“To date, Nassau County has tested six individuals for the virus and all six have tested negative,” County Executive Laura Curran said in a statement. “Nassau County continues to be in close procedural coordination with State and Federal partners in order to ensure the health and safety of all residents.”

The virus, known as COVID-19, has sickened more than 81,000 people and killed more than 2,700 people around the globe, according to the World Health Organization.

There are no confirmed cases in New York State, although hundreds of people are voluntarily following quarantine protocols, since they might have been exposed to the virus.

There are 112 people on Long Island — 83 from Nassau and 29 from Suffolk — being monitored who had recently traveled to China, where the COVID-19 outbreak first surfaced about two months ago.

Even though they are not showing symptoms and have not been tested, the people being monitored are considered to have “potential exposure” and are asked to isolate themselves from the general public and their family, as a precaution, for two weeks.

Curran said the Nassau County employees and residents being monitored “have been outstanding” in following protocols set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Incoming Suffolk County Health Commissioner Gregson Pigott said there have been no suspected cases in that county to date.