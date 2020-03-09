TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
NewsHealth

Officials: Six new confirmed coronavirus cases in Nassau; 14 total on Long Island

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks alongside Nassau and Suffolk

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks alongside Nassau and Suffolk county executives Laura Curran and Steve Bellone. Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@newsday.com @lisalcolangelo
Print

There are six new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nassau County, bringing the total number to 13, County Executive Laura Curran said at a Monday morning news conference.

Suffolk County confirmed its first coronavirus case Sunday as infections statewide topped 100. A Lake Success laboratory got federal approval Sunday night to test for the virus, officials said.

There are now 14 confirmed cases on Long Island.

Health officials believe the Suffolk man contracted the virus through community transmission, County Executive Steve Bellone said Sunday.

Meanwhile, Northwell Health announced its lab in Lake Success received federal approval Sunday to start testing for the coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases will grow as more tests are completed, officials said.

Lisa L. Colangelo

Lisa joined Newsday as a staff writer in 2019. She previously worked at amNewYork, the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Health

Hofstra officials said that all class work will Hofstra cancels campus classes for week over virus concerns
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during a news conference Suffolk has 1st coronavirus case, Nassau up to 7
Leon Falk, a technical specialist, runs tests in Northwell Health Labs approved for COVID-19 tests
Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health U.S. cautions elderly with health conditions about travel
Tests are run in the Northwell Health Lab Coronavirus myths: What's true and what's not
An empty lounge area on the Grand Princess Cruise ship hit by virus to dock in Oakland, California
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search