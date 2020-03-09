There are six new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nassau County, bringing the total number to 13, County Executive Laura Curran said at a Monday morning news conference.

Suffolk County confirmed its first coronavirus case Sunday as infections statewide topped 100. A Lake Success laboratory got federal approval Sunday night to test for the virus, officials said.

There are now 14 confirmed cases on Long Island.

Health officials believe the Suffolk man contracted the virus through community transmission, County Executive Steve Bellone said Sunday.

Meanwhile, Northwell Health announced its lab in Lake Success received federal approval Sunday to start testing for the coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases will grow as more tests are completed, officials said.