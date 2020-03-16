Suffolk, Nassau weighing nightlife restrictions

Nassau and Suffolk officials are weighing nightlife restrictions, after crowds were spotted at bars and restaurants this past weekend.

Laura Curran, Nassau County's executive, and Steve Bellone, Suffolk's executive, announced the news in separate radio interviews Monday morning.

Bellone also said that the county is working with state officials to set up a mobile coronavirus testing site and that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county is at 60, up from 47 as of Sunday.

Bellone also told WPIX11 that officials have begun discussions over potentially turning existing buildings in the county into health care facilities to deal with what could become an influx of patients. He said he expects to have more specific plans this week.

“That’s where we may be headed,” he said. “We don’t know how long this will go on for but we are preparing for what could be a long battle.”

Bellone had no details to offer on a mobile testing site. New York officials opened its first drive-through testing site in New Rochelle last week, and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Saturday said that Jones Beach is being considered as a second mobile site.

Bellone also said Monday “it’s possible” schools could be closed for more than two weeks and that “if we need to extend it, we will.”

“This is an unprecedented situation,” he said in an interview with 106.1 FM WBLI.

Also on Monday, Curran indicated Nassau County officials would be announcing nightlife restrictions “soon.”

Curran told LI News Radio that “if one segment of the community is not practicing social distancing, it undermines” other containment efforts.

“People are still going to bars and hanging out in large groups,” Curran said. “We have to take a hard look at what we’re doing there.”

She later said on the subject, “We’re going to be announcing it soon” without providing details.

When asked about whether officials will “step in” after crowds were spotted at bars and restaurants this weekend, Bellone told WBLI that he has been in discussions with local officials and cited that New York City was planning to “shut down” restaurants and bars.

“We’re going to look too see if we’re going to do something additional,” he said.

All Nassau and Suffolk schools and public schools in New York City and Westchester will be closed Monday in an unprecedented effort to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that there have been five deaths in New York City from coronavirus and 329 confirmed cases. Cuomo had also announced Saturday the death of a 64-year-old man in Rockland County.

Cuomo on Sunday instructed all nonessential state government personnel from Rockland County and areas south — the region with the highest density of coronavirus cases — to stay home. He also urged all private businesses to “aggressively” consider closings and reductions in their workforces to help fight the spread of the virus.