A Stony Brook University professor was among about 200 Americans concerned about coronavirus exposure who were evacuated from China on a charter flight that landed in California on Wednesday morning, officials said.

But several dozen students from Long Island remain stranded in the country that has been struggling to contain the virus.

The 30 Stony Brook University students have contacted the school saying they are stuck because of the Chinese government’s travel lockdown, a response to the growing outbreak, according to information on the university’s website.

All of the passengers in the chartered plane underwent two health screenings in China and then again in Anchorage, Alaska, where the plane refueled, as authorities sought to determine if they have the virus.

So far, coronavirus has sickened thousands of people and been responsible for more than 100 deaths in China. The virus, also known as 2019-nCoV, can cause mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms that include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

One passenger received medical attention for a minor injury that happened before boarding the airplane in China, Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska's chief medical officer, told reporters after the plane left.

The aircraft landed shortly after 8 a.m. at March Air Reserve Base in California.

A ground crew dressed in white approached the aircraft shortly after it landed and three charter-style buses parked near the plane. About 40 minutes after landing, people could be seen walking from the plane to the first bus, which then departed. Another bus pulled up next to the plane's baggage compartment.

There are five confirmed cases in the United States and no fatalities, according to the CDC. There are 92 suspected cases being investigated across the nation.

The mysterious virus has now spread to 19 countries, officials said.

None of the confirmed cases are in New York State. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday that seven of the 10 suspected cases in the state were ruled out and three are still being tested at the CDC.

Nassau and Suffolk counties do not have any suspected cases of coronavirus, county officials have said. One possible case involving a person who was “passing through” Nassau County tested negative for the virus.

The Stony Brook students unable to leave China can request a leave of absence or a late arrival accommodation. They must be back on campus by Feb. 7 and report to class on Feb. 10 to take part in the current semester.

University officials said none of the students will be penalized academically.

The unidentified professor had been visiting family in Wuhan — the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak — and was unable to leave because of the Chinese government’s travel lockdown, according to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who had been working to help him return to the U.S.

"It is welcome news to know that the U.S. State Department has worked diligently to bring the SBU professor back to the United States, and that the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will ensure all Americans aboard the flight are guided through next steps to safeguard public health,” Schumer said in a statement.

The university had said Tuesday in a statement that the employee and his family are "grateful for the assistance and support" from Schumer's office.

With the AP