See how the coronavirus is changing life on LI, in NYC

Bill Lynch, of Levittown, who came to field 6 at Jones Beach on Easter Sunday morning with his wife, writes "He Has Risen" in the sand on the beach on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Walkers practice spacing as they walk in Eisenhower Park on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in East Meadow...

Friends Lexie Jackson, right, and Paige Voight, not visible in car at left, both of East Setauket, found a way to visit and stay cozy while still practicing social distancing on a pleasant spring evening at Stony Brook Harbor on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Health care workers watch as Volunteer firefighters from multiple North Shore fire departments will gather in front of St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn to salute the Healthcare workers battling on the frontlines of the COVID-19 Pandemic. April 9, 2020

Danny Ramano, owner of Frankie's East Side Pizza Main St., Farmingdale, stands outside awaiting customers Wednesday, April 1, 2020. "This virus is like a death trap, business is a ghost town." says Ramano

While keeping a safe distance, friends Eleanor Damiano, of Port Jefferson Station, and Carl Buttacavoli, of Centereach, share an Easter dinner of take-out Chinese food at Stony Brook Harbor on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Shoppers wait to enter Trader Joe's on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Westbury...

Korean War vet Herb Berger gets a surprise 90th birthday celebration outside his North Massapequa home arranged by his grandson Andrew Grossman (r) and attended by family, neighbors, a procession of Nassau County police cars with lights and sirens blaring, as well as a visit and gifts from NCPD Commissioner Patrick Ryder, Sunday, April 12, 2020.

One of the five massive field hospital tents that are still under construction on the campus of Stony Brook University can be seen on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Volunteer firefighters from multiple North Shore fire departments will gather in front of St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn to salute the Healthcare workers battling on the frontlines of the COVID-19 Pandemic. April 9, 2020

Henry Neucie, of Bay Shore, prays in front of St. Anne's R.C. Church on East Sunday morning on April 12, 2020.

Work continues on the five massive field hospital tents that have been erected on the campus of Stony Brook University. Here, workers smooth out newly-poured concrete on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Connie Westhall of Rockville Centre. who works as a nurse, kneels and prays in front of the cross outside of St. Agnes Cathedral on Easter morning, April 12, 2020 in Rockville Centre, N.Y. All Catholic church services are cancelled during the time of coronavirus pandemic. Masses are streamed online but some of the fateful still feel the urge to be at the church on holy days, even if itÕs only outside listening to the bells.

Taylor Burton helps decorate her neighbors driveway with chalk in the Villas housing development in Melville on the afternoon of April 12, 2020. The Villas are holding a driveway decorating contest among the 60 homes in their circular community. Taylor lives in the city but is staying with her parents.

Members of a COVID unit wave to firefighters as the East Islip Fire Department heads to the Momentum at South Bay Rehabilitation and Nursing facility to thank and salute the healthcare workers and to say hello to the residents, Saturday, April 11, 2020.

People enjoying a bright sunny day with budding trees embellishing the seen while exercising, company with conversation and family in Eisenhower Memorial Park in East Meadow during a beautifully sunny day Saturday April 11, 2020

People enjoying a bright sunny day with budding trees embellishing the seen while exercising, company with conversation and family in Eisenhower Memorial Park in East Meadow during a beautifully sunny day Saturday April 11, 2020

People flocked to field 6 at Jones Beach on Easter Sunday morning to watch the sunrise on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Long Island Council of Churches canceled it's annual Easter Dawn Service due to the pandemic, however many flocked to the shore to witness the sunrise.

People wait on line to enter the Brentwood Library on Third Avenue on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Healthcare workers conduct COVID-19 testing at ProHealth on Monday, April 6, 2020 in Jericho...

New York State workers at testing site for Coronavirus at Stony Brook University on Monday, April 6, 2020.

A New York National Guard at testing site for Coronavirus at Stony Brook University on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Firefighters pay tribute to healthcare workers at NUMC on Monday in East Meadow.

Members of the Lynbrook community take much needed food supplies from donations at the Lynbrook High School, Monday April 6, 2020.

Windy Boodram and her son Ryley, 7, hang a sign of encouragement and gratitude for the staff at Mt. Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside, Wednesday April 8, 2020.

Jon Stepanian, center, of "Food Not Bombs" wearing protective gear at a food distribution site in Huntington on the evening of April 7, 2020. "Food not Bombs" is a nonprofit that goes into the community to distribute food to the needy. They are doing this work in the midst of the Covid-19 (Corona Virus) Pandemic.

A person shows their identification at testing site for Coronavirus at Stony Brook University on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Officials from Bristal Assisting Living in Holtsville wave to residents from the window as they enjoy an outdoor concert from musician Matt Zale on Monday April 6, 2020.

A woman practices social distancing outside Costco on Monday, April 6, 2020 in Westbury...

People in the Village of Hempstead handling the COVID-19 pandemic in different ways Wednesday April 8, 2020. Hempstead Village is cracking down on people who do not observe social distancing rules

Volunteers with "Food Not Bombs" wear protective gear at a food distribution site in Huntington on the evening of April 7, 2020. "Food not Bombs" is a nonprofit that goes into the community to distribute food to the needy. They are doing this work in the midst of the Covid-19 (Corona Virus) Pandemic.

People in the Village of Hempstead handling the COVID-19 pandemic in different ways Wednesday April 8, 2020. Hempstead Village is cracking down on people who do not observe social distancing rules

A construction driver gives the peace sign at Stony Brook University where a makeshit hospital was being built University on Monday, April 6, 2020.

An LIRR conductor wear masks at the LIRR station on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Mineola...

The H. Lee Dennison building in Hauppauge is lit up in blue in support of health care workers battling on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic on April 5.

Kevin Quinn of Oakdale, of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Motorcycle Club, stands with a thank you message outside the emergency room at NYU Winthrop Hospital on April 5 in Mineola.

Thank you messages are seen outside the emergency room at NYU Winthrop Hospital on April 5 in Mineola.

Bishop Lionel Harvey and Cedrick Cleveland stand in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Westbury handing out palms on April 5 in Westbury.

People wait on line to shop in the Family Dollar store in Freeport on April 3.

A man prays in front of St. Anne's R. C. Church on Palm Sunday in Brentwood on April 5.

A truck driver makes a delivery at the Family Dollar store in Freeport on April 3.

Two men wear masks in Brentwood on April 5.

The emergency room at NYU Winthrop Hospital on April 5 in Mineola.

Wearing masks, Jen and Michael Ricciardi, of Smithtown, leave the Lowe's store in Stony Brook with a cart full of gardening supplies on April 4.

People wait on line, some with masks and others without one, to shop in the Family Dollar store where a delivery is being made in Freeport on April 3.

Clark Melva, outside the Roman Catholic Church of St. Joseph in Ronkonkoma where she prayed on Palm Sunday on April 5.

EMTs outside the emergency room at NYU Winthrop Hospital on April 5 in Mineola.

A woman leaves a Hicksville Target store with her groceries on April 2 as COVID-19 continues to spread in Nassau County and the nation.

A woman protects herself and others from COVID-19 transmission while waiting for a NICE bus to depart the Hempstead Transit Center, Friday, April 3, 2020.

A man exits a Hicksville Target store with groceries on Thursday, April 2, 2020, as COVID-19 continues to spread in Nassau County and the nation.

Tolisha Monday a nurse for a private company wears two masks as she waits for a bus in Rockville center on April 3, 2020.

Healthcare workers testing for the Coronavirus at the ProHealth testing site in Jericho, Friday April 3, 2020.

The town of Woodmere is shown March 31 during the coronavirus pandemic.

State workers check in people arriving for the drive-thru coronavirus test at Stony Brook University on April 2.

Workers were busy erecting the superstructure of as many as 5 large tents that will make up the field hospital being built on the campus of Stony Brook University on Friday, April 3, 2020, The field hospital will handle the expected demand for hospital beds because of the spread of the coronavirus.

People line up outside AFC Urgent Care who offers Covid-19 testing on Friday, April 3, 2020 in East Meadow...

Nick Salvato, left, and Anthony Sala, of Massapequa, work out on the gym at Venetian Shores Beach Park in Lindenhurst, Thursday, April 2, 2020.

A man has his face covered while waiting for the bus at the LIRR in Freeport Friday April 3, 2020. People wearing mask to help them with this pandemic

A woman covering her face while in the public in Freeport Friday April 3, 2020. People wearing mask to help them with this pandemic

People wearing mask while shopping at BJ's in Freeport Friday April 3, 2020. People wearing mask to help them with this pandemic

A person wearing a mask walks past closed store fronts in a shopping center in West Babylon, Saturday, March 28, 2020.

An employee in the parking lot of King Kullen store in Huntington wears personal protective equipment; mask and gloves, April 3, 2020.

A harborside basketball county in Port Washington is closed, Thursday, April 2, 2020, as COVID-19 continues to spread in Nassau County and the nation.

Shoppers wait in line outside Whole Foods in Jericho, Friday April 3, 2020.

A woman with her face covered with a mask waiting to get in the Family Dollar store in Freeport Friday April 3, 2020. People wearing mask to help them with this pandemic

A NICE bus driver wearing a mask while operating a bus in Freeport Friday April 3, 2020. People wearing mask to help them with this pandemic

LIRR conductor signals all clear to close doors on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Mineola...

Technicians at Battelle's Critical Care Decontamination System in Stony Brook.

Portrait of Gwen Mack who runs the food pantry at Church of the Harvest in Riverhead. Their pantry has seen greater demand amid coronavirus, April 1, 2020

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran gives an update on COVID19 Coronavirus in Nassau County on April 1, 2020 in Mineola.....

Estella Park is closed due to the COVID19 Coronavirus on Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020 in Seaford...

Trader Joes' employee, Jess DeBellis serenades customers with his accordion as they practice social distancing while waiting to be allowed inside the store. DeBellis says he's been getting a lot of positive feedback from shoppers who say listening to his music puts a smile on their faces.

Two women leaving Long Island Cares in Glen Cove after receiving food to help families with little to no income as a result of COVID-19 Wednesday April 1, 2020.. Long Island Cares and New York State Assemblyman Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) have announced that they will open a temporary emergency food distribution center

A man wearing a mask rides his bicycle at the intersection of Main St. and Conklin St. in Farmingdale, Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Pro Health health care workers at a testing site of people at a drive-thru at 1149 Old Country Road in Riverhead on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, where tests for Coronavirus were underway.

A truck driver wearing a mask in Jericho, Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Mt. Sinai South Nassau Hospital medical staff at the emergency room entrance where they evaluate patients to determine where they will be treated, Tuesday March 31, 2020, in Oceanside.

Health care professionals test for COVID-19 at the ProHEALTH testing site in Jericho, Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

A county worker taken precautions while working at Eisenhower Memorial Park in East Meadow Tuesday March 31, 2020

Shoppers exercise community spacing outside waiting to get into Trader Joe's on Monday, Mar. 30, 2020 in Westbury...

The Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics bus fronted by Dr. Perry Frankel stops in Westbury on March 30, 2020.

Callie Whaley and her father Firefight Lieutenant Billy Whaley wave at a fire truck as she celebrated her 4th birthday on Monday as the Island Park Fire trucks blared their sirens by her home to celebrate her birthday because of the social distancing rules for the coronavirus in Island Park on March 30, 2020.

Scarlet O'Brien, 5, waves hello as she wishes her friend Fiona a happy 6th birthday, Tuesday March 31, 2020 in Oceanside.

Dana Gervasi, owner of Sal's Famous Pizza in Babylon delivers more than a dozen pizza pies to first responders at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, Monday March 30, 2020. Members of a community group called Babylon Strong partnered with the pizzeria to donate the food.....

A Hasidic Jewish man walks down Bedford Avenue in South Williamsburg, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The community was slow to adapt to the public health restrictions enacted amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

People wear Personal Protective Equipment, including masks and gloves, around the Village of Great Neck Plaza on March 31, 2020.

Staffers at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip watch as a truck with an encouraging billboard lines up with other cars for a car caravan in support of health care workers working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

A man in a protective mask strolls down Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to ravage New York City.

State workers check to see that people have appointments for the drive-thru coronavirus testing at Stony Brook University on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Ryan Cavanaugh, fifth grade teacher in the Connetquot Central School District, with a message for students in the district as he travelled along with other vehicles as they greeted the community in Ronkonkoma on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Left to right, Five year old Aiden Schaefer from Rockville Centre, NY waves to cars in front of his home with his mom Denise, twin brother Mason, and father Patrick, during a parade in Aiden's honor. This past week he had a final spinal tap and chemo infusion, officially ending his treatments, after battling Leukemia for the past three years. Friends loved ones and members of the community organized a car parade for him to safely enjoy as everyone maintains social distancing due to the Corona Virus Pandemic.

A worker wearing a mask and gloves outside Pat's Marketplac in East Islip on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Five year old Aiden Schaefer from Rockville Centre, NY waves to cars in front of his home with his mom Denise during a parade in his honor. This past week he had a final spinal tap and chemo infusion, officially ending his treatments, after battling Leukemia for the past three years. Friends loved ones and members of the community organized a car parade for him to safely enjoy as everyone maintains social distancing due to the Corona Virus Pandemic.

A worker at Stop & Shop wipes down a shopping cart in East Islip on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

A sign outside the United Methodist Church on Main Street in Sayville on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

People participate in a drive by parade in honor of Five year old Aiden Schaefer from Rockville Centre, This past week he had a final spinal tap and chemo infusion, officially ending his treatments, after battling Leukemia for the past three years. Friends loved ones and members of the community organized a car parade for him to safely enjoy as everyone maintains social distancing due to the Corona Virus Pandemic.

Five year old Aiden Schaefer, right from Rockville Centre, NY along with his his mom Denise, center and twin brother Mason, left, wait on their from lawn for the arrival of a parade in his Aiden's honor. This past week he had a final spinal tap and chemo infusion, officially ending his treatments, after battling Leukemia for the past three years. Friends loved ones and members of the community organized a car parade for him to safely enjoy as everyone maintains social distancing due to the Corona Virus Pandemic.

A digital sign on Stony Brook Road directs patients to the drive-thru coronavirus test site at Stony Brook University on Saturday. Ineffective regulation, a bungled government test and fragmented supply chains held back testing for crucial weeks, allowing the epidemic to spread undetected throughout the country.

The Long Beach boardwalk was empty Friday, March 27, 2020, after the City of Long Beach closed it indefinitely following difficulty controlling crowds in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tara Allen, a Nutritionist and Registered Nurse, with daughter Magnolia 6 and Son Jagger 4, at their home in Farmingdale. March 25, 2020

Brian Buckhout of Mt. Sinai rides his bike along the beach at Centennial Park in Port Jefferson Friday, March 27, 2020.

As Long Islanders continued to shelter in place because of the coronavirus, many took advantage of the fine weather on Friday, March 27, 2020, to get out for some fresh air and sun like these people who flocked to the beach in Southampton on Friday.

People work near a newly erected tent structure at Mount Sinai West hospital in the Upper West Side of Manhattan Friday, March 27, 2020, as preparations continue in the face of Coronavirus as it impacts New York and the Nation...

The sunset viewed from the Gilgo Beach along the Ocean Parkway on the afternoon of March 26, 2020.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and members from the department celebrate Eugene Klochkoff's 5th birthday Wednesday March 25, 2020. The Nassau County Police Commissioner and four other officers are going to go outside a Eugene Klochkoff's home and sing happy birthday to the boy

Seaford resident Eugene Klochkoff, Jr, with his father Eugene, Sr, mother Rubekah, behind, and brother Alexander, wearing his NCPD cap proudly after receiving it from NCPD commissioner Patrick Ryder on his 5th birthday Wednesday March 25, 2020. Eugene is very shy around others.

Beachgoers at Smithpoint County Beach flock to a seal on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Parks police said the seal wasn't injured but comes out of the water ro relaxon the beach.

(l-r) Senior administration director Paul Travlos, cardiothoracic surgeon Jenny Yu, and Bruce Rutkin, MD, load boxes filled with donated masks at North Shore Univeristy Hospital Manhasset, Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Tonosha Potter, with her daughter Martha Reese 10, and son Cooper Reese 6 receive bagels, eggs, and other breakfast items as Nassau Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton partners with Long Island Bagel Café to provide Glen Cove families with breakfast on Friday, Mar. 27, 2020 in Glen Cove...

Medical staff at ProHealth in Jericho testing people with appointments for Coronavirus Wednesday March 25, 2020. Coronavirus testing area at ProHealth

Ryan Dempsey, front, and Tyler Stephens, of The East End Group, a construction and general contracting company deliver a donation of approximately 1000 protective masks to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. In total, the company purchased 26,000 masks and has distributed them to every hospital on Long Island as well as police and fire departments, ambulance corps, nursing homes and group homes. Dempsey is managing partner of the company. Stephens is managing director.

Marissa and Frank Stissi with daughters, (L/R) Khloe, 10, Lily, 10 and Gianna, 3, pose behind a window in their home where they have been posting rainbow drawings as a part of the larger Rainbow Movement across Nassau and Suffolk. Tuesday March 24, 2020.

Pete Riedener and his wife Laurie, in their backyard of their Kings Park home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, along with their daughters Chelsia, 7, left, and Micaela, 12. Coiro of Fireside Sparrow Photography, is spreading cheer by doing free photo shoots on porches and steps of people's homes.

Arcely Castro, with her daughters Keyli, 5, center, and Katherine, 7, receive food in bags at their school bus stop courtesy of the William Floyd High Schoo District. Bags were filled with bagels, milk, and a nutrition bar. Mastic on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Former congressman Steve Israel with Todd Silverstein , Vice President of Ben's Delicatessen, delivers food to the staff at Huntington Hospital on Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020 in Huntington...

A state worker checks in people arriving for the drive-thru coronavirus testing at Stony brook University on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The boardwalk was filled with people walking, riding bikes and skateboard seemingly with little concern of social distance during the Coronavirus concerns in Long Beach March 24, 2020. Life at a standstill...the constant theme throughout the day

Medical staff at ProHealth in Jericho sharing info from a phone while waiting to test people with appointments for Coronavirus Wednesday March 25, 2020. Coronavirus testing area at ProHealth

Health care professionals take a break awaiting patients as they test for COVID-19 at the ProHEALTH testing site in Jericho, Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Sayville business owner Michelle Burton walks her dog Teddy past a sign in the window of Mini Monet in Sayville, Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Long Beach school busses parked while schools are close because of the coronavirus concern Tuesday March 24, 2020. Life at a standstill...the constant theme throughout the day

Matthew DiMarco works at the drive through convenience store "The Barn" in Seaford on the afternoon of March 23, 2020. People are using these types of drive through convenience stores during the Corona Virus crisis.

Biggest Banana Farmer's Market store in Oceanside taking precautions to keep their employees and customers safe, Monday March 23, 2020.

Parishioners kneel and pray the rosary outside Saint Agnes Roman Catholic Cathedral, 29 Quealy Place, March 22, 2020 in Rockville Centre, N.Y. Governor Cuomo mandated NY PAUSE, for all New Yorkers to stay home due to coronavirus pandemic and Pope Francis ordered all Mass to be online...

Joe Orlowski, of East Patchogue, walks from the lake with a brown trout as fishermen venture to West Lake in Patchogue after New York State stocked the lake with brown trout earlier in the day, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Paul Graniello, owner of J and J bait and tackle said the stock was a blessing, "With everything going on with coronavirus this has kept us in business"

Often abuzz with visitors, commuters and workers, the Oculus transportation hub in lower Manhattan is almost void of people Friday, March 20, 2020 as Coronavirus alters everyday life in Manhattan.

Freeport's Nautical Mile is deserted as businesses which are usually bustling this time of year remain closed on Friday afternoon because of Coronavirus on March 20, 2020.

A worker checking people in for the drive thru Coronaviris testing at Stony Brook University holds up a sign directing them to keep their car windows up as day three of testing at this site continued on Friday, March 20, 2020.

A desolate Main St. in Kings Park on Friday, March 20, 2020 due to Coronavirus

Melvin Lewis and Francis Burney pack food for seniors outside The Long Beach Martin Luther King Center as Island Harvest Food Bank will be providing supplemental food support for low income senior citizens in the City of Long Beach impacted by the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020 in Long Beach...

Andrew Chernoff, the owner of Coliseum Gun Traders in Uniondale is shown outside his store Tuesday March 17, 2020.

Executive director Mike O'Shea takes the temperture of Cleveland Griffin before allowing him to enter the facility at Maureen's Haven in Riverhead, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Light commuter turnout on this westbound LIRR train on Friday, Mar. 13, 2020 in Mineola....

Freeport residents Cortia Morris and her daughter Lashae Haughton leaving BJ's in Freeport after getting water and paper towels Tuesday March 17, 2020. With reports of bottled water hoarding, Long Island water providers want the public to know that there's no concern about their tap water amid the coronavirus outbreak, either in capacity or safety