A person who “passed through Nassau” County is being tested for the coronavirus that has killed 26 people and sickened hundreds in China, Nassau’s health commissioner said Friday.

Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein said he did not have details about the individual, including whether the person currently is in Nassau or lives in the county.

He referred all questions to the New York State Department of Health, which sent a morning statement from the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo that said the state health department “currently has four persons under investigation for novel coronavirus that are under isolation as their cases are being tested at the CDC.”

One of those cases was determined to be negative; the others are still pending, the state said.

Asked about the case of the person who visited Nassau, a state health department spokeswoman said that “due to patient confidentiality we cannot release any further information.”

Speaking generally, Eisenstein said tests would be conducted on people who traveled in the Wuhan area of China where the outbreak is concentrated, or had contact with someone who was in the region, and have the flu-like symptoms associated with the virus, identified as 2019-nCov.

Eisenstein spoke at an East Meadow news conference on the virus with other county officials at Nassau University Medical Center, shortly after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a second confirmed case in the United States, in Illinois. The first confirmed case in the U.S. is in the Seattle area.

County Executive Laura Curran urged residents not to panic.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We understand people are concerned but we are urging everyone to stay calm, as the risk to Nassau County is low at this time,” she said.

“Nassau County communities are safe and free from coronavirus as of now,” Eisenstein said.

Nassau is in close contact with the state and CDC, and with local hospitals, health care providers and college and universities, which have students from abroad, he said.

More than 800 people have been diagnosed with 2019-nCoV virus in China, with 26 people dying in the outbreak. The virus belongs to a family of coronaviruses that cause respiratory illness with symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Cuomo said that New York is taking steps to respond, should the outbreak of coronavirus spread to the state.

"I want to assure New Yorkers that we are prepared," Cuomo said. "We are undertaking a wide-reaching and rigorous effort with all stakeholders, including health care providers, airports and federal health officials, to put in place the appropriate precautions to keep New Yorkers safe."

He added that people who feel symptoms "very similar to a common cold" and who are concerned they may have been exposed to this virus, especially if they traveled to the affected zone in China, should follow recommendations to call their health care providers before arriving for treatment.

Long Island hospitals had said Thursday that they were preparing for the possibility of cases surfacing in the region, reviewing their emergency protocols and asking patients presenting symptoms about their recent travel history.

The case in Illinois concerned a Chicago woman in her 60s who had returned from a visit to China and had visited Wuhan earlier this month, was hospitalized and is considered stable, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

With The Associated Press.