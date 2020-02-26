More than 80 people in Nassau County are being monitored for coronavirus, officials said Wednesday, as the county awaits test results on one person who showed symptoms of the virus.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus, known as COVID-19, in New York State, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said. But a Nassau County resident is in home quarantine awaiting test results on the virus, state Health Department Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Wednesday.

The Long Islander is the only person in the state who has been tested but who hasn’t yet been determined to be free of the potentially deadly disease that on Wednesday had spread to every continent except Antarctica. The virus has sickened more than 81,000 people and killed more than 2,700 around the globe according to the World Health Organization.

Zucker said the reason for the delay in results for the Nassau case is the high volume of cases being handled only by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nassau Health Commissioner Lawrence Eisenstein said there have been five people who tested negative for coronavirus cases.

“This is a brand-new virus to us,” Eisenstein told reporters Wednesday during a news conference. “We’re learning new things every day. And I still don’t have the answers to many of the questions that you might ask about the pathophysiology of the virus and things like what is the known incubation period.”

The 83 people being monitored recently traveled to China, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak. Even though they are not showing symptoms and have not been tested, they are considered to have “potential exposure” and are asked to isolate themselves from the general public and their family as a precaution.

The county health department receives a list from the CDC of people who have returned from China. They reach out to them and interview them.

“We validate the people on the list,” Eisenstein said. “We educate them as to the fact that for 14 days from their last potential exposure to the virus, we expect them to remove themselves from other people, including their family members. We help them do that, if they don’t understand what we need.”

Eisenstein said the county checks in daily with the individuals to determine their temperature and deliver thermometers, when they don’t have any, to make sure they don’t have a fever.

“They’re in communication with us. We’re in communication with them,” he said. “We discuss with them the importance of them voluntarily complying with removing themselves from contact with other people. All of them to this point have understood so far that this is a vital part of this.”

With Michael Gormley