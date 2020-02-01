New York City’s first suspected case of the coronavirus is at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, according to the city health department, and a Boston man has tested positive for the new virus in Massachusetts, the first case in that state, health officials said Saturday.

The United States has reported eight cases of the virus, including the one in Boston and one in California announced Friday. There are about 12,000 cases of the virus around the world, with 259 deaths.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s chief spokeswoman, Freddi Goldstein, confirmed the suspicious case. The person is younger than 40, had recently traveled from China — the epicenter of the virus — and has symptoms including fever and cough, or shortness of breath without another cause such as the flu or another cold virus, the city health department said.

The testing won’t be completed for another 36 hours at the earliest, the health department said.

Goldstein tweeted: “If you’ve traveled to China & have flu-like symptoms, see a doctor.”

“An individual with a travel history to China felt unwell and sought help from a medical provider who promptly contacted the Health Department. This is exactly what we prepared for and we thank everyone for taking all the right steps,” the city health commissioner, Dr. Oxiris Barbot, said in a written statement.

Michael Lanza, a city health department spokesman, declined to provide other details about the patient, such as gender or exact age.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Boston man, who is in his 20s and a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and sought medical care soon after his return to Massachusetts, according to that state's Department of Public Health and the Boston Public Health Commission. They said they were notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the positive test results late Friday.

The student is being kept in isolation at his home until he is cleared by public health officials, which is safer than transferring him and potentially exposing others in a hospital setting, they said in a conference call with reporters Saturday.

The student returned to Boston's Logan International Airport from China on Tuesday and went to a medical facility the next day, said Dr. Jennifer Lo, medical director at the Boston Public Health Commission.

Lo would not say where the man lives due to privacy concerns, but said he doesn't live in a dormitory and did not participate in any university activities after returning to the country. He's doing “quite well” at home and public health nurses are checking on his condition regularly, Lo added.

De Blasio said last month that coronavirus would inevitably come to New York City.

Speaking Jan. 24 in Brooklyn at New York City's emergency management command center, the mayor said: "We have to act on the assumption that there will, unfortunately, be cases sooner rather than later in New York City.

"There are many reasons for this, including a number of New Yorkers who travel to that area of China, or have been in proximity to folks who did, and obviously the fact that we have the largest Chinese population of any city in the world outside of Asia. There is a deep connection with China, including the area of Wuhan."

With AP

Check back for updates to this developing story.