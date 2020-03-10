Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday morning said New York is considering canceling the traditional St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York City after Boston did so as part of continued precautions against spread of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

“That’s one of the things we’re looking at,” Cuomo told CNN. He also said New York has about 25 more cases of the virus since Monday, when the state led the nation with 142 cases.

On Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said of the city parade — which has been held every year since 1762 — "We do not have a plan to cancel the parade at this point."

The parade is scheduled for March 17. A phone message left Tuesday morning with the parade organizer was not immediately returned but within an hour of Cuomo's interview, the official parade website was updated with a "COVID-19 virus note": "We have received no communications from the authorities concerning the possibility of a postponement at this point. We recommend checking with your local health officials, government, and where appropriate, your personal physician for guidance."

Cuomo on Tuesday also continued to blame the Trump administration for testing only “a fraction” of the cases tested by China and South Korea.

Cuomo said China had been testing as many as 10,000 samples.

“Our country does not have the same capacity to do the massive testing that other countries did,” Cuomo said. “We have to tell our federal government that you have to increase your testing dramatically.”

Cuomo tried to clarify what he said has been confusing and sometimes contradictory messages about precautions coming from Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump.

“Let’s remember the bottom line here. The vulnerable population should be taking precautions,” Cuomo said. He said those precautions for the elderly and ill include “thinking twice” about boarding aircraft and avoiding large gatherings of people.

Earlier on Tuesday, de Blasio said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that there were 25 cases of coronavirus in the city, up from 20 as of Monday’s count, and cautioned against "an overreaction."

"We are better off keeping our society together, our economy together, our schools open. We're better off not closing larger events, because from what we're seeing you don't get this disease by walking into an arena where someone else in that area has it," de Blasio said. "You only get this disease if you're right up on that person and somehow they cough or sneeze really right up on you."

Earlier this week, de Blasio said that New Yorkers should stay off the subways "if you can."

De Blasio's advice has shifted from early in the outbreak, when he said a week prior that the virus could be contracted only from prolonged contact and that, "The subway is not the issue. The train is not the issue. The issue is prolonged, consistent contact."

De Blasio said the cases in New York City were driven mostly by a lawyer in Westchester who has been diagnosed with the virus. His cluster has been what de Blasio called "the Number 1 generator."

The lawyer is hospitalized in Manhattan.

Cuomo said on Monday that the confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State included the executive director of the Port Authority and an EMS worker with the FDNY — the first confirmed case of a first responder who tested positive, according to his labor union.

According to the World Health Organization, there were 109,577 cases globally as of Monday, with 3,809 deaths. The majority — 80,904 cases and 3,123 deaths — are in China.

The virus has infected 600 people in the United States, and at least 26 have died, most in Washington state, The Associated Press reported.

Dr. Oxiris Barbot, de Blasio's health commissioner, said Monday that infections could continue until at least September.

Check back for updates on this developing story.