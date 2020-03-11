There are now 46 cases of coronavirus in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in an interview Wednesday morning.

The city's number of confirmed cases of the virus, known as COVID-19, keeps going up: On Monday evening, it was 20. Tuesday morning, 25. Tuesday afternoon, 36.

Speaking to Channel 11's Dan Mannarino on Wednesday morning, de Blasio said the increase is due to so-called "community spread," which is when it cannot be determined how or where the exposure occurred.

"There's a lot of testing. There's a lot more testing going on, so as of this morning, it's 46 positive cases in New York City," de Blasio said. "And we should recognize, the more and more testing we do, we're going to find more cases. Thank God we're getting to the truth."

De Blasio said he's urging people to avoid crowded subways, work from home if possible, and commute during off hours.

He said the city is discussing with organizers whether the St. Patrick's Day parade should go on as it has every year since 1762. So far, no decision has been made.

He said that while the parade is outdoors — which he said is less dangerous than indoors in terms of spreading the virus — the city is concerned about the close quarters in which people commute to it on the subway, as well as related celebrations that might be indoors.

"The parade is kind of a mixed bag in terms of making this decision," he said, adding: "It's not a slam dunk to say this is something that should be instantly canceled."

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that he would send the National Guard to New Rochelle under a "containment" plan to slow to spread of the virus in that Westchester city, which has become the center of New York State's outbreak.

Nassau announced Tuesday that it has two new cases, bringing the total there to 19. Suffolk announced later that night that the county has three more positive results, bringing its total to four. There were 173 cases statewide as of Tuesday, according to the state.

On MSNBC Wednesday, Cuomo said he was going to speak to business leaders, urging them to consider telecommuting options statewide for employees and letting people work voluntarily from home.