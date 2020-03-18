Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates. This story was reported by Matthew Chayes, Candice Ferrette, David Olson and Michael O'Keeffe. It was written by Olson.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday a series of what he termed drastic but necessary steps to counter the coronavirus outbreak, including a further limitation on business staffing and the deployment of a hospital ship to be stationed in New York City.

Businesses in the state are to be placed under a "density reduction" mandate, Cuomo said, so that they would be required to operate with no more than 50% of their employees, sending others home to allow for distancing and prevent the virus' spread — except for essential services that include food, pharmacies, health care, shipping and supplies.

The federal government's deployment of the USNS Comfort will mean there will be "literally a floating hospital" next to the city, as President Donald Trump assists the state to handle its crisis, Cuomo said.

"We are fighting the same war, and this is a war," Cuomo said of working with the president.

The number of positive cases in the state surpassed 2,000, with more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported from the previous day, adding up to 2,382 coronavirus cases in New York State so far. Of those, 1,339 are in New York City, 183 in Nassau County and 116 in Suffolk County, Cuomo said.

County Executive Laura Curran had discussed the rising number of local cases during a Wednesday morning news conference.

Curran attributed the increase in cases partly to a recent effort to check more people for coronavirus, as the state works with localities to contain the COVID-19 spread.

“We knew the increase in testing capacity would result in an increase in cases and that’s what we are seeing,” Curran said.

She urged residents to maintain healthy routines, "be kind to each other" and nurture a healthy dose of optimism as the outbreak continues to unfold.

"We will get through this with strength and shared sacrifice," Curran said.

Curran said the county’s social services agencies are open, including for those with mental health and substance abuse issues. Residents can access those services remotely, she said.

She urged residents to stay calm and to go to public parks – outdoor areas of parks are open – while practicing social distancing.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York City will top 1,000 Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio told NBC’s “Today” show.

There were 923 cases of coronavirus in the city as of Tuesday night, de Blasio said in an interview on MSNBC. Ten people have died in the city, he said.

Also Tuesday, Long Island's first coronavirus testing site opened at Jones Beach.

"For people dealing with depression and addiction can go to very dark places,” Curran said.

In an interview with The New York Times’ podcast “The Daily,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that he could “potentially” close all businesses except for “essential businesses” such as grocery stores and pharmacies, as Italy did.

Cuomo said he closed bars and restaurants except for takeout and delivery on Monday because expanded testing, voluntary social distancing, requests for more people to work from home and other measures “didn’t make any difference.”

Asked about the economic impact of the decision, Cuomo said that, at this point in the epidemic “you are past the point of monetizing these decisions.”

“You are at the point of deciding, how many people are going to live, how many people are going to die,” he said “That's where you are. Closing restaurants reduces the spread of the disease. The disease transfers very quickly, not just in the coughs or the droplets, etcetera. There are some studies that say the disease can live, the virus can live up to two or three days on a surface,” such as on a restaurant table or a sink.

Cuomo also predicted that “this economy is going to be very badly hurt. The recovery of this economy is going to be an economic feat never seen before. You're going to have to go back to the Great Depression to come up with a revival plan for the economy like we're seeing now. You're going to see mortgage foreclosures. You're going to see bankruptcies. Massive unemployment, claims across the board.”

State finances, he said, “are decimated.” State budget director Robert Mujica said Tuesday that New York will need federal help because of the damage to the budget that the health crisis is causing.

Cuomo pleaded with New Yorkers to “do everything you can” to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“It's not about you,” he said. “It's about us, it's about the collective, it's about society. Don't expose yourself to other people. Don't indulge yourself. Yeah, I know you really want to go out and go shopping, yeah I know you do, but don't think of just yourself. Save as many lives as you can. Be responsible. Be civic-minded. Be kind. Be considerate. Think of one another."

On Wednesday, Roslynn R. Mauskopf, chief judge at the United States courthouse in Central Islip, said in an administrative order that the building will be closed to all except those with essential business.

The order specifically bans people diagnosed with COVID-19 or anyone in contact with a person with virus from entering the courthouse. Mauskopf’s order also applies to the U.S. courthouse in Brooklyn.

The courthouse will be open only to people who have been ordered to appear by a judge, defendants ordered to meet with pretrial services or probation officials, and debtors, creditors and attorneys who have business before the U.S. bankruptcy order. Jurors in ongoing trials will be permitted entry, as will family members of defendants and victims attending scheduled hearings.

Otherwise, only government employees authorized to work at the courthouse by their supervisors will be granted access, Mauskopf’s order said.

Law-enforcement personnel and credentialed members of the press are also exempt from the ban.

Mauskopf’s order bars from the courthouse anyone who has recently traveled to nations heavily impacted by the crisis, such as China, Italy and Iran. It also bars anyone who has been in close contact with recent visitors to those countries.

Check back for updates on this developing story.