An individual with a suspected case of coronavirus who “passed through” Nassau County has tested negative, officials said Monday.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said four of the nine suspected cases from New York State have tested negative. Samples from the other five cases sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are still pending.

“These five individuals remain in isolation as their samples are tested at CDC,” Cuomo said in a statement released Monday afternoon. “While the risk for New Yorkers is currently low, we are still working to keep everyone informed, prepared and safe."

The 2019 Novel Coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, was first detected in Wuhan, China, at the end of December. Since that time, 80 people have died and 2,744 have been confirmed infected with the virus, according to health authorities in China.

There are five confirmed cases and no fatalities in the United States, according to the CDC.

Officials said 110 possible cases, known as persons under investigation, are being evaluated and tested from 26 different states.

The virus can cause mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms that include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Confirmed cases of the virus also have been detected in France, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand and Nepal, according to the World Health Organization.

The CDC has been screening passengers at major airports, including JFK Airport, who recently have traveled to the area around Wuhan.

In a conference call with reporters on Monday morning, CDC officials said they are considering broadening screening efforts, but had no other details.

None of the suspected New York cases are from Suffolk, health officials in the county said.

Officials from the Nassau Department of Health said Monday its only suspected case was the individual who was “passing through” the county and since has tested negative for the virus. They declined to say whether the person was a local resident or was visiting someone in Nassau.

With The AP