One sample left to test for coronavirus in New York; all others negative

People walk Monday near a sand sculpture at

People walk Monday near a sand sculpture at Puri beach in Orissa, India, that expresses solidarity for China, amid that country's struggle to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The sculpture was created by Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. Credit: STR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/STR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@newsday.com @lisalcolangelo
All but one of 23 suspected cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in New York State have tested negative Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

The pending sample is from New York City. There are currently no confirmed cases of the virus, known as 2019-nCoV, in the state.

The virus, which causes respiratory illness, has sickened more than 37,000 people around the globe and killed over 800 people, according to the World Health Organization. The majority of the cases have been in China but the virus has spread to other countries, including the United States.

There are currently 12 confirmed cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the country and no fatalities. Samples from 68 possible cases are currently being tested. More than 300 suspected cases have tested negative. Area hospitals have said they are monitoring patients for any potential cases.

"We are continuing to take every necessary precaution to protect New Yorkers from this virus," Cuomo said in a statement. "While there are still no confirmed cases of the virus in New York State, I urge everyone to continue to take commonsense precautions, such as regular hand washing and avoiding close contact with people who are sick."

The state Health Department has a hotline at 1-888-364-3065 where people can call with questions about the coronavirus as well as a dedicated section on its website.

While health officials urge people to take precautions against the coronavirus, they also point out we are in the midst of flu season. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the flu is responsible for 22 million illnesses, 210,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 deaths so far.

Lisa L. Colangelo

Lisa joined Newsday as a staff writer in 2019. She previously worked at amNewYork, the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

