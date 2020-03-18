A letter from the publisher

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Dear Newsday readers,

As these events swirl around us in ways that we never could have imagined, I want to pause and remind you how important you are to us, and how seriously we take our responsibility to you.

This coronavirus pandemic creates uncertainty and challenges for all of us. We know how critical it is for you to get a steady flow of trustworthy information in order to make critical decisions affecting your family, home, work and safety. There are so many sources of information these days, including rumors, hearsay and social media posts, that it’s hard to know what to believe. You need to be able to rely on a reputable source to stay informed. That’s how we view our obligation to you.

While the challenge of coronavirus faces Long Island, you can rely on Newsday for the most dependable, factual and up-to-date information about this fast-moving crisis. Our journalists are working tirelessly on your behalf to cover and uncover the information you and your family need.

In addressing the business community in New York State today, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo singled out the responsibility that media holds: “There’s never been a more important time for New Yorkers to receive accurate, real time information and the role of the media has never been more essential.” On Long Island, that’s Newsday.

Every Newsday subscription includes full 24/7 digital access so you can receive updated information on your phone, tablet or computer, along with the electronic “e-edition” version of the paper. I also invite you to sign up for the free daily Tracking the Coronavirus electronic newsletter.

As a service to our community, we are providing open online access to all of our coronavirus coverage. While a subscription is not needed to access this coverage, please remember that your subscription supports our journalism.

We are truly aware of how much you depend on us at a time like this, and we are fully committed to continue to serve you, your family and community with news and information you can trust. We know that is what you need, and understand our responsibility to bring it to you.

Please stay healthy and safe.

Sincerely,

Debby Krenek

Publisher