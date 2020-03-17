TODAY'S PAPER
Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran gives an update

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran gives an update to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday in Bethpage. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Newsday Staff
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

What happened Monday

On Monday, Suffolk County reported Long Island's first fatalities due to the coronavirus, two men who had been hospitalized and a 90-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, Suffolk officials said. The number of confirmed cases in New York State reached 950 Monday. Also:

  • It was the first day of a planned two-week closure for Long Island schools; New York City's public schools were closed and Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered remaining schools throughout the state to close for at least two weeks as well. 
  • Starting Monday at 8 p.m., the state would force all restauants, bars, gyms, casinos and movie theaters to close with restaurants permitted to offer take-out and delivery only; gatherings of 50 or more people would also be prohibited.
  • President Donald Trump rolled out new C.D.C. guidelines that would be in effect for 15 days and included avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.
  • Stop & Shop announced it would have designated hours exclusively for shoppers age 60 and older, starting Thursday.
  • Cuomo postponed village elections, including some on Long Island, that had been scheduled for this month.

See latest updates on coronavirus from Newsday reporters and officials.

Monday evening updates

Monday afternoon updates

Monday morning updates

Today's workday

Hospitals and health

School closings

Sports news

More news

See Tuesday's live blog

By Newsday Staff

