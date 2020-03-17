Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates

What happened Monday
On Monday, Suffolk County reported Long Island's first fatalities due to the coronavirus, two men who had been hospitalized and a 90-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, Suffolk officials said. The number of confirmed cases in New York State reached 950 Monday. Also:
- It was the first day of a planned two-week closure for Long Island schools; New York City's public schools were closed and Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered remaining schools throughout the state to close for at least two weeks as well.
- Starting Monday at 8 p.m., the state would force all restauants, bars, gyms, casinos and movie theaters to close with restaurants permitted to offer take-out and delivery only; gatherings of 50 or more people would also be prohibited.
- President Donald Trump rolled out new C.D.C. guidelines that would be in effect for 15 days and included avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.
- Stop & Shop announced it would have designated hours exclusively for shoppers age 60 and older, starting Thursday.
- Cuomo postponed village elections, including some on Long Island, that had been scheduled for this month.
See latest updates on coronavirus from Newsday reporters and officials.
Monday evening updates
Monday afternoon updates
Monday morning updates
Today's workday
Hospitals and health
School closings
Sports news
More news
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime