Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

What happened Monday

On Monday, Suffolk County reported Long Island's first fatalities due to the coronavirus, two men who had been hospitalized and a 90-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, Suffolk officials said. The number of confirmed cases in New York State reached 950 Monday. Also:

It was the first day of a planned two-week closure for Long Island schools; New York City's public schools were closed and Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered remaining schools throughout the state to close for at least two weeks as well.

Starting Monday at 8 p.m., the state would force all restauants, bars, gyms, casinos and movie theaters to close with restaurants permitted to offer take-out and delivery only; gatherings of 50 or more people would also be prohibited.

President Donald Trump rolled out new C.D.C. guidelines that would be in effect for 15 days and included avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.

Stop & Shop announced it would have designated hours exclusively for shoppers age 60 and older, starting Thursday.

Cuomo postponed village elections, including some on Long Island, that had been scheduled for this month.

See latest updates on coronavirus from Newsday reporters and officials.

Monday evening updates

Stay Home. Stop the Spread. Save Lives.



Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/iXwOqZL1yU — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Mar 76, 2020

Nassau County: If you can stay home, please do so.



We are asking all residents to take responsibility for themselves, their families, and their communities.



#StayHomeSaveLives — Laura Curran (@NassauExecutive) Mar 76, 2020

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams says in call with reporters that "[Personal Protective Equipment] is right up at the top of our list."



Says states could draw from the Strategic National Stockpile if experiencing an "acute" shortage, which @NYGovCuomo talked about this morning. — Mark Chiusano (@mjchiusano) Mar 76, 2020

So free agency will have no travel allowed, by players to team facilities or by team or medical staffs to players. pic.twitter.com/829pHBjdnS — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) Mar 76, 2020

Hospital officials are prepared to pitch tents outside emergency departments and are discharging patients as quickly as possible as they prepare for a coronavirus surge. pic.twitter.com/Qwrn71xzBv — David Reich-Hale (@drhli) Mar 76, 2020

Long Island patients being told coronavirus tests will take up to seven days. Sign outside urgent care clinic in Rocky Point. #newsday #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/u0Ui23V8w2 — David Schwartz (@schwartznewsNY) Mar 76, 2020

More than ever, it’s important we come together as a community to serve those in need, including advocating for our seniors. Beginning 3/19, all Stop & Shop stores will open earlier from 6:00AM-7:30AM daily to serve customers who are age 60 and over only. pic.twitter.com/qmZhPUnlpJ — Stop & Shop (@StopandShop) Mar 76, 2020

We need to significantly increase the testing capacity for COVID-19.



To that end, we are working with the State to set up a mobile testing site in Suffolk County.



In the meantime, residents with questions or looking to report a positive COVID-19 case should call Suffolk 311. — Steve Bellone (@SteveBellone) Mar 76, 2020

.@NYGovCuomo delays village elections until April 28 primary. There were a few such elections on LI. — Mark Chiusano (@mjchiusano) Mar 76, 2020

Hempstead declares a state of emergency, but said Town Hall would remain open from 10 a.m. to 2 pm., but @TOHClavin is urging residents to do business online. The tax office will offer drive-thru services pic.twitter.com/artJweOIgu — John Asbury (@johnasbury) Mar 76, 2020

As of Tues, all court operations in Nassau will be consolidated at the Nassau County Court in Mineola and at the Cohalan Court Complex in Central Islip in Suffolk. Emergencies only, say state court officials. — Bridget Murphy (@ByBridgetMurphy) Mar 76, 2020

Justice on Hiatus: It’s a weird vibe here in Nassau court complex as people say goodbye for the night, not knowing when they’ll be back at work again. One veteran clerk might hit his retirement date before the indefinite suspension ends. Only ER court proceedings will go forward. — Bridget Murphy (@ByBridgetMurphy) Mar 76, 2020

Yesterday I spoke with the great American Grocers and Supply Chain Executives. We are confident that supply will continue to meet demand nationwide. These beacons of our community will remain open for you, no matter what. We are working hard to remove any barriers to that effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) Mar 76, 2020

All #IslipTown buildings, including town hall, closed except by appointment. Animal shelter adoptions stopped for two weeks. — Carl MacGowan (@CarlMacGowan) Mar 76, 2020

Atlantic League, which includes Long Island Ducks, announces it will not start season as scheduled on April 30 because of Coronavirus outbreak. — Anthony Rieber (@AnthonyRieber) Mar 76, 2020

Next up in the sports postponement / cancelation parade: the Kentucky Derby. Expect an announcement of some sort this week. — Anthony Rieber (@AnthonyRieber) Mar 76, 2020

Worst point drop ever. Dow down 29% YTD. pic.twitter.com/OvFBM0RUR7 — Ted Phillips (@Tedephillips) Mar 76, 2020

Fashion's biggest night is shutting down #metgala pic.twitter.com/plhWDkJZbS — Anne Bratskeir (@AnnieBrat) Mar 76, 2020

Our Principals, Assistant Principals and other administrators practiced social distancing today as they discussed plans for remote learning and other supports. Everyone was already missing their students! pic.twitter.com/kTdem4IAWK — Nassau BOCES (@NassauBOCES) Mar 76, 2020

Monday afternoon updates

"We're protecting the greatest generation," Dr. Deborah Birx, the WH COVID-19 Coordinator says about protecting the elderly who are most at risk. >> Suffolk Co. now reporting it's first two deaths from the virus, a man in his 80s & another in his 90s >> pic.twitter.com/wnoUvzdqNY — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Mar 76, 2020

Very important question on the mind of parents, should day care centers also consider closing? Dr. Fauci at first says it hasn't been decided if daycares meet same standard as schools being asked to close temporarily, says taskforce should further examine issue — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Mar 76, 2020

Join us at City Hall for a briefing on our continued COVID-19 response in New York City. pic.twitter.com/ycqIS1sTWT — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) Mar 76, 2020

Catholic Health Services is close to making a decision to cancel all elective surgeries at its hospitals. Northwell made the same decision over the weekend. More to come on this. #coronavirus — David Reich-Hale (@drhli) Mar 76, 2020

On sale in Flushing, NY: Items to combat the coronavirus outbreak, $3-$5 pic.twitter.com/kNeoAW1MCX — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) Mar 77, 2020

Trump calls for: "Schooling from home when possible... avoid gathering in groups of more than 10-people." — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Mar 76, 2020

Trump asked about implementing a national curfew to contain COVID-19: "At this point not nationwide." — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Mar 76, 2020

Asked how long this will all last, Trump says: "People are talking about July/August something like that..." — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Mar 76, 2020

BREAKING: Two men who had been hospitalized became the first Long Island patients reported to die of coronavirus, according to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. pic.twitter.com/GpK1RnwPWr — Newsday (@Newsday) Mar 76, 2020

Who knew that when we redid the dining room, we were really redoing my new (temporary) office. pic.twitter.com/XrlkXilRVz — Carl MacGowan (@CarlMacGowan) Mar 76, 2020

All these passengers just got off this @NYCTSubway train (Junction Blvd., Flushing-bound 7).



Tweet 1: “Look how crowded the subways still are despite coronavirus!”



or, if I’d boarded the train after Junction Blvd.... pic.twitter.com/f0YZad5gjn — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) Mar 76, 2020

"The virus is here, and present in our communities," Bellone says. 74 confirmed cases as of this morning; one of the cases is a senior Bellone staff member, Dep. CE Peter Scully. "He is doing well," Bellone says, and continues to work while on quarantine. — Joye Brown (@NewsdayJoye) Mar 76, 2020

Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/E5xPfMGOc0 — MLB (@MLB) Mar 76, 2020

As of March 15, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control announced that it is recommended that all events involving 50 people or more be suspended or postponed. In an effort to promote health and safety of all people, the Diocese of Rockville Centre announces the following measures. pic.twitter.com/UfJ6ELGCy9 — Diocese of Rockville Centre (@RVCDiocese) Mar 76, 2020

Valley Stream LIRR commuter Michael DeRosa explains why he’s still riding the rails today. @newsday pic.twitter.com/fC8h5fjJNw — Alfonso Castillo (@AlfonsoReports) Mar 76, 2020

I have to do more?



No — YOU have to do something! You’re supposed to be the President. pic.twitter.com/tYeDt1lcOZ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Mar 76, 2020

As of 3 pm today, March 16, given the concerns around the coronavirus spread (COVID-19), and for the safety and protection of our patients and staff, CHS is SUSPENDING ALL VISITATION at all CHS hospitals and skilled nursing facilities. More information: pic.twitter.com/sOGTGKDV4U — CHS (@CHS_LI) Mar 76, 2020

Suffolk Exec. Bellone notes the potential of turning some county buildings into temporary health care facilities. “We don’t know how long this will go on for but we are preparing for what could be a long battle.” pic.twitter.com/e6sdjvMURj via @Newsday — Paul LaRocco (@paullarocco) Mar 76, 2020

We have every intention of seeing all of you in the store again on the other side of all of this. Stay safe and healthy! #longisland #shoplocal — Book Revue (@BookRevueLI) Mar 76, 2020

You should not enter the courthouse if you...

(Sign on steps of Nassau County Court) pic.twitter.com/7OSzUQjDuE — Bridget Murphy (@ByBridgetMurphy) Mar 76, 2020

Update: officials say Nassau has 109 cases of #coronavirus. This is a good read with all the latest info. pic.twitter.com/4pvztzYXvf @Newsday — Cecilia Dowd (@ceciliadowdnews) Mar 76, 2020

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, asked at WH if we're headed to global recession: “We are going to be challenged, no question about it. We have a big challenge. I’ve been saying that and I’ll continue to say it. I’m not going to label it one thing or another.” — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Mar 76, 2020

The head of the MTA's subway system says that "right now" they’re staying open to serve “those who need us and. . . those whom we all need" get around. But NYC Transit interim prez Sarah Feinberg says they’re “constantly evaluating service levels." @newsday — Alfonso Castillo (@AlfonsoReports) Mar 76, 2020

Line to get into #costco in #melville today pic.twitter.com/YckIxCfwJ5 — Josh Holbreich (@HolbsNYC) Mar 76, 2020

NEW (sort of): Village elections across NY - set for Wednesday - are still on, @NYGovCuomo official says. #COVIDー19 — Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) Mar 76, 2020

REMINDER: If you’re feeling sick, use #Telehealth services *before* going to the doctor’s office, Urgent Care, or the ER. It keeps you safer, and it keeps those around you safer. NYS has ordered co-pays to be eliminated for telehealth consultations. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Mar 76, 2020

Quite a sight, an infectious disease expert on CNN, is wearing black gloves, said he ran out of hand sanitizer and he knows he's less likely to touch his face while wearing gloves. :::Time to fish out my winter gloves::: — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Mar 76, 2020

Three more Drive-Thru Mobile Testing Centers are coming soon to Staten Island, Long Island, and Rockland County.



The New Rochelle drive-thru center has been a success. It’s the smartest way to test for #Coronavirus, because it reduces potential exposure for everyone. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Mar 76, 2020

Despite pandemic, @NYGovCuomo says he'd like lawmakers still to address non-necessary proposals such as legalization of marijuana, amendments to bail law in #nybudget. @WillABarclay has said this is "not the time" to take up such measures. — Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) Mar 76, 2020

In response to COVID-19, New York has eased mental health care regulations that made it harder for patients to seek help remotely pic.twitter.com/4tLoOY5vly — David Reich-Hale (@drhli) Mar 76, 2020

WATCH: County Executive Curran provides COVID-19 update with @NassauCountyPD and @NassauCountyOEM: pic.twitter.com/3ebpobNCd7 — Laura Curran (@NassauExecutive) Mar 76, 2020

The overwhelming majority of schools in NY have closed already. By end of the day, @NYGovCuomo will issue order closing the rest for at least 2 weeks. #COVIDー19 — Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) Mar 76, 2020

Monday morning updates

Everybody is so well unified and working so hard. It is a beautiful thing to see. They love our great Country. We will end up being stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) Mar 76, 2020

Please see updates on the #Coronavirus response from Governor Cuomo relating to statewide business closures/restrictions. pic.twitter.com/901zgIzKfp — TOH Supervisor Don Clavin (@TOHClavin) Mar 76, 2020

New: Laura Curran says there are now: 101 positive cases in Nassau.

13 of those are hospitalized, 2 are critical

Over 400 in mandatory quarantine. — Scott Eidler (@ScottEidler) Mar 76, 2020

Curran said yesterday an inmate at its Correctional Center tested positive for Corona Virus, was transported to local hospital and is in isolation there. — Scott Eidler (@ScottEidler) Mar 76, 2020

President Trump: Deploy the Army Corps of Engineers to build temporary medical facilities, so that when hospitals are overwhelmed, we can move people into the temporary facilities.



It’s only a matter of time before our state's ICU beds fill up.



The federal gov't must act. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Mar 76, 2020

#BREAKING: NY, CT and NJ are taking joint regional action to reduce the spread of #COVID19:



Effective 8PM TONIGHT:



-Crowd capacity reduced to 50

-Restaurants/bars will be takeout/delivery ONLY

-Gyms closed

-Movie theaters closed

-Casinos closed — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Mar 76, 2020

Our primary goal is to slow the spread of #Coronavirus so that the wave doesn’t crash our healthcare system. Social distancing is the best way to do that.



I have called on the federal gov't to implement nationwide protocols, but in their absence we are taking this on ourselves. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Mar 76, 2020

NEW: #NYSenate cancels legislative session for today. Had planned to approve bills to cover paid sick leave, election petitions law. Spokesman says no session "until later this week when all timely business is ready to be brought for a vote." #COVIDー19 — Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) Mar 76, 2020

BIG: @NYGovCuomo says these closures will continue "till further notice." #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/zZZaFn77fp — Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) Mar 76, 2020

Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations will remain open. #COVIDー19 — Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) Mar 76, 2020

Cuomo on Today Show says there will be no 'lockdown' of NYC or other cities rumored on social media; China had virus in November and Trump admin continues to be behind in response; 'I see a wave that is going to crash on the healthcare system' — Michael Gormley (@GormleyAlbany) Mar 76, 2020

Terminal 4 at JFK Airport Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/GLAjMr5HYd — Alfonso Castillo (@AlfonsoReports) Mar 76, 2020

The scene is largely quiet and calm at JFK’s Terminal 4 right now. That may change once a bunch of European flights arrive later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Ps3WGIP0VH — Alfonso Castillo (@AlfonsoReports) Mar 76, 2020

Where possible, park staff will practice social distancing, using drive-thru check-ins and limiting the number of visitors in park offices.



Most events at County parks are cancelled until further notice. — Steve Bellone (@SteveBellone) Mar 76, 2020

The main parking lot is still about 3/4 full at the Valley Stream LIRR station. There’s plenty of working folks who don’t have the option to stay home. @newsday pic.twitter.com/xD4VKAsQq5 — Alfonso Castillo (@AlfonsoReports) Mar 76, 2020

Turns out they also took payment over my cell phone while I was in the car and brought Conway out to me so I wouldn’t have to go back in. — Josh Stewart (@JoshNASCARWWE) Mar 76, 2020

There nothing quite like watching markets open with futures down the max limit....literally no idea how far down open will be in 30 seconds! — Lane Filler (@lanefiller) Mar 76, 2020

Cuomo continues to push for Trump admin to activate Army Corps of Engineers to "retrofit" buildings and dorms into hospital rooms ICUs as the only way to stem a tide that would overwhelm the US healthcare systerm. — Michael Gormley (@GormleyAlbany) Mar 76, 2020

Gov CUomo says summer school is being considered to make up missed academic time in schools, if virus has abated by then — Michael Gormley (@GormleyAlbany) Mar 76, 2020

Cuomo, whose virus policies aren't always in sync with NYC Mayor de Blasio's, said today: "The patchwork of policy doesn't work. Every state cannot come up with their own rules" — Michael Gormley (@GormleyAlbany) Mar 76, 2020

Cuomo on Trump response to virus: "We've been behind handling this disease from Day One, we look like we have been caught by surprise" even as China, Italy were fighting the crisis. "We need the federal gov't to step up." — Michael Gormley (@GormleyAlbany) Mar 76, 2020

Gov Cuomo today on ABC, CNN, MSNBC: "We have a pending catastrophe when the save of growth crashes" on the healthcare system — Michael Gormley (@GormleyAlbany) Mar 76, 2020

NY-CT say they can't order tribal casinos to close, but are asking them to do so int the strongest terms; state casinos will have to close by 8 p.m. tonight until further notice — Michael Gormley (@GormleyAlbany) Mar 76, 2020

Bayville Mayor De Natale to declare state of emergency in village today. — Ted Phillips (@Tedephillips) Mar 76, 2020

"We are one community." #Brookhaven approves zoning district designed to revitalize #EastPatchogue downtown. pic.twitter.com/VnudaR2rwL via @Newsday #Patchogue — Carl MacGowan (@CarlMacGowan) Mar 76, 2020

Personal note: The new CDC guidance on gatherings of 50 people or more has forced my family to postpone my daughter's bat mitzvah from May to November. All across the country, weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, Sweet 16s, months or years in the making, now on hold. Our new reality — Robert Brodsky (@BrodskyRobert) Mar 76, 2020

Bad combination: Working from home with 2 kids as Long Island schools not yet ready with assignments to be delivered electronically. One teacher told me it's essentially a day off for them. Not much help for me though. Off to as great start. — Robert Brodsky (@BrodskyRobert) Mar 76, 2020

Worked at supermarkets in hurricane/blizzard rushes & at a neighborhood market in the days post-9/11, when no one knew what was next. But I never faced the relentless, extended rush of current grocery workers. Not an original thought, but please be patient, kind & show gratitude. — Paul LaRocco (@paullarocco) Mar 76, 2020

Today's workday

Starting tomorrow, all non-essential State employees in Rockland, Westchester, NYC, & L.I. are asked to stay home and work from home.



This represents about 50% of workforce in these counties.



I've also asked the Court System to postpone non-essential services. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Mar 75, 2020

I am asking private businesses to aggressively consider voluntary closings and allow employees to work from home.



Reducing density is both a social responsibility & will help protect workforces.



If businesses don't voluntarily cooperate, we will consider mandatory measures. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Mar 75, 2020

Help New York #FlattenTheCurve!



Slowing down #Coronavirus is necessary to protect your health & reduce the strain on our healthcare system.



Here’s what to do:



-Stay home as much as possible

-Keep 6 feet of distance from others in public

-Minimize in-person social contact pic.twitter.com/zPIKPTfXzg — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Mar 75, 2020

Hospitals and health

More breaking news: Northwell Health is canceling all elected surgeries at hospital settings. More to come. Northwell operates about half the hospitals on Long Island. — David Reich-Hale (@drhli) Mar 75, 2020

.@NYGovCuomo says Trump should engage the Army Corps of Engineers and the military workforce to immediately begin retrofitting buildings for medical purposes. States don't have the capacity. #COVIDー19 — Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) Mar 75, 2020

Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown. @CDCgov has and will continue to post the latest guidance on #COVID19. #coronavirus — NSC (@WHNSC) Mar 75, 2020

** New #COVID19 guidance for New York City **

Everyone in NYC should act as if they have been exposed to coronavirus. That means monitoring your health closely and staying home from work if you are sick. New Yorkers who are not sick should also stay home as much as possible. — nycHealthy (@nycHealthy) Mar 75, 2020

On eating out, Nassau Health commissioner said "you have to eat" but talked about keeping distance from others, staying home if you're sick.

(Then I saw him at Panera in Mineola, and felt ok about my restaurant choice.) pic.twitter.com/HK492c33TH — David Schwartz (@schwartznewsNY) Mar 75, 2020

Nassau Health Commissioners on weddings, bar mitzvahs, sweet 16s: “It's not a good idea... We don't want to see a celebration lead to a funeral.”

Curran says "we're not making any plans to close bars and restaurants" pic.twitter.com/evY3u2vvjI — David Schwartz (@schwartznewsNY) Mar 75, 2020

He got his positive coronavirus test result on Friday the 13th. Now he's quarantined, symptomatic — and counting blessings on Long Island. pic.twitter.com/b0rcDSCDKg via @Newsday By @rachelleblidner — Doug Dutton (@DougDuttonND) Mar 75, 2020

School closings

BREAKING: We will close all schools in Nassau County starting on Monday March 16 for 2 weeks.



School facilities will be closed for instruction, but admin and teachers may still use school buildings for distance-based learning and for distribution of grab-and-go meals. — Laura Curran (@NassauExecutive) Mar 75, 2020

Based on the recommendation of the County Health Commissioner and in consultation with the Superintendent’s Association, today I am issuing a Local Emergency Order to close all Schools within Suffolk County for a period of two weeks beginning tomorrow, Monday, March 16. — Steve Bellone (@SteveBellone) Mar 75, 2020

NYC must have a plan in place in the next 24 hours for childcare for essential workers and a plan to make sure kids will continue to get the meals they need.



NYC schools will close early this week.



This action is necessary to reduce density and mitigate the spread of #COVID19. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Mar 75, 2020

Working from home with kids -- I plan on watching @CincinnatiZoo Home Safari Facebook Live daily at 3 pm. Today's animal star is Fiona the hippo! pic.twitter.com/dxkcixfP7M — Jennifer Berger (@JenBergerKids) Mar 76, 2020

Shutting the school system is necessary but it’s going to be far from easy and it will be life changing in negative ways for our kids. It had to be done but it’s not something to celebrate. — Randi Marshall (@randimarshall) Mar 75, 2020

Sports news

High school spring sports practices in Nassau have been suspended until March 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a memo sent to school athletic directors: pic.twitter.com/umoZ6OsOdH | @jimbaumbach https://t.co/J3T3dztVV7 — Newsday HS sports (@NewsdayHSsports) Mar 75, 2020

Cashman said minor league complex shut down through March 25 — Erik Boland (@eboland11) Mar 75, 2020

More news

A brief early morning stop at the office to pick up some stuff from my desk before starting to work from home... and a visit with the geese, oblivious to our human difficulties. pic.twitter.com/lgPrtsEhek — Randi Marshall (@randimarshall) Mar 76, 2020

Most of us will be reporting and editing from home for the next 2 weeks. This is uncharted territory for journalists, who do their best work when meeting people face to face and seeing things first hand. We’ll still cover this story. It’ll just be very different. pic.twitter.com/le0icKDJVH — Carl MacGowan (@CarlMacGowan) Mar 75, 2020

Spent weekend searching for hand sanitizer. Couldn’t find it. Couldn’t even find isopropyl alcohol to try and make it. (I can’t stay home as I will be out reporting on #coronavirus in the days to come.) This was the situation when I tried for toilet paper & paper towels. @Newsday pic.twitter.com/6Ygb1pKqzt — Cecilia Dowd (@ceciliadowdnews) Mar 76, 2020

3/15/2020 - Huntington Town Hall and Other Town Facilities Closed to the Public Starting Monday, March 16 pic.twitter.com/tMy7knCQzq



Coronavirus (COVID-19) Preventive Measures (last updated 3/15/2020) https://t.co/dcYCsQbXRI — Town of Huntington (@HuntTownHall) Mar 75, 2020

First known case of coronavirus connected to Hempstead Town Hall: pic.twitter.com/95X8rhL5n9 — Jesse Coburn (@Jesse_Coburn) Mar 75, 2020

The COVID-19 crisis is coming at us so fast. It can feel alarming and heartbreaking all at once.



If you’re having trouble with it, you are not alone, New York. Call 1-888-NYC-Well or text WELL to 65173.



This will get better. And your city is with you every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/V78CGXlh4p — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) Mar 75, 2020

"You don't have to buy so much...take it easy...relax," Trump on worried consumers stocking up amid COVID-19 concerns. — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Mar 75, 2020

Nassau County golf facilities had busiest day ever on Saturday. Outdoor parks and recreation will remain open. pic.twitter.com/mrNyp6Q4W6 — David Schwartz (@schwartznewsNY) Mar 75, 2020

The county is also suspending evictions. Outdoor spaces will stay open. — David Reich-Hale (@drhli) Mar 75, 2020

See Tuesday's live blog

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest on the fast-moving developments on the coronavirus and its impact on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.