NewsHealth

Coronavirus on Long Island: See updates

A shopper wears a mask and rubber gloves

A shopper wears a mask and rubber gloves at Target in Hicksville Tuesday morning. Credit: Josh Stewart

By Newsday Staff
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

What happened Tuesday

Nassau County reported the death of its first resident due to coronavirus Tuesday, a day after Suffolk’s first three deaths. County Executive Laura Curran said that a 96-year-old man died at Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre. The number of cases statewide rose to 1,374, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.  Also:

  • Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James said NY will temporarily halt its collection of medical and student debt.
  • A coronavirus drive-thru testing site at Jones Beach appeared to be up and running early Tuesday afternoon, as a steady stream of cars pulled up to an entrance booth staffed by a worker wearing a mask.
  • President Donald Trump wants Congress to unleash a torrent of emergency economic aid, with sizable checks directly to Americans.
  • New York legislators said they will return to the State Capitol Wednesday to approve bills on paid sick leave and election ballots.
  • The State Department of Motor Vehicles will enact a reservation-only policy at all DMV offices.

See the latest updates on coronavirus from Newsday reporters and officials.

Tuesday evening updates

Tuesday afternoon updates

Tuesday morning updates

