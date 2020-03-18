What happened Tuesday
Nassau County reported the death of its first resident due to coronavirus Tuesday, a day after Suffolk’s first three deaths. County Executive Laura Curran said that a 96-year-old man died at Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre. The number of cases statewide rose to 1,374, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said. Also:
- Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James said NY will temporarily halt its collection of medical and student debt.
- A coronavirus drive-thru testing site at Jones Beach appeared to be up and running early Tuesday afternoon, as a steady stream of cars pulled up to an entrance booth staffed by a worker wearing a mask.
- President Donald Trump wants Congress to unleash a torrent of emergency economic aid, with sizable checks directly to Americans.
- New York legislators said they will return to the State Capitol Wednesday to approve bills on paid sick leave and election ballots.
- The State Department of Motor Vehicles will enact a reservation-only policy at all DMV offices.
