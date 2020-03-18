Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

What happened Tuesday

Nassau County reported the death of its first resident due to coronavirus Tuesday, a day after Suffolk’s first three deaths. County Executive Laura Curran said that a 96-year-old man died at Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre. The number of cases statewide rose to 1,374, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said. Also:

Cuomo and Attorney General Letitia James said NY will temporarily halt its collection of medical and student debt.

A coronavirus drive-thru testing site at Jones Beach appeared to be up and running early Tuesday afternoon, as a steady stream of cars pulled up to an entrance booth staffed by a worker wearing a mask.

President Donald Trump wants Congress to unleash a torrent of emergency economic aid, with sizable checks directly to Americans.

New York legislators said they will return to the State Capitol Wednesday to approve bills on paid sick leave and election ballots.

The State Department of Motor Vehicles will enact a reservation-only policy at all DMV offices.

Tuesday evening updates

Health department says they are no longer in the business of approving tests. They simply provide guidance on who should be tested, including, “testing is not indicated for mildly ill or asymptomatic persons.” — Jim Baumbach (@jimbaumbach) Mar 77, 2020

John Knox, veteran FDNY fire marshal, dies of coronavirus complications pic.twitter.com/hcyWMKcp0t via @Newsday — Michael O'Keeffe (@MOKNYC) Mar 77, 2020

I understand the a run on meat, canned goods, milk, bread and produce, but ice cream?!?This was the scene in pretty much every aisle of the Shirley Stop&Shop. #LIcoronavirus pic.twitter.com/nKII62cEQf — John Callegari (@JohnACallegari) Mar 78, 2020

"The paid sick leave measure we've agreed to today expands those protections to all New Yorkers — because no New Yorker should lose their job or income for following a critical public health order,” Cuomo said. pic.twitter.com/qEzADT7lzX — Newsday (@Newsday) Mar 77, 2020

Statement from the Yankees: “We can confirm that a second minor league player from our Player Development complex has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. While under self-quarantine, the player reported fatigue and an elevated body temperature to Yankees medical personnel.” — Erik Boland (@eboland11) Mar 77, 2020

Peace Corps temporarily suspends volunteer activities

Peace Corps volunteer Jessica Williams of Port Jefferson Station has been back home for several weeks from China because of the coronavirus crisis.⁦@Newsday⁩ with video pic.twitter.com/JiTNMKcGib — Olivia Winslow (@newsollie) Mar 77, 2020

Time for millennials on spring break to grow up. Stop swarming beaches and bars and spreading Coronavirus. Forget your selfishness. Show some responsibility like previous generations made America greatest nation on earth. — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) Mar 77, 2020

Long Beach holding its City Council closed to the public, but streamed online with bad audio. City Hall is open to appointments to the city lobby and outdoor spaces like the boardwalk and playgrounds will remain open. — John Asbury (@johnasbury) Mar 77, 2020

Although in these times, we should all support our local restaurants that are depending on people ordering in as their eateries are closed. — Joe Manniello (@joe_manniello) Mar 77, 2020

I am announcing that Suffolk County residents can now sign up for SMS text updates through their mobile device to receive the latest developments and health guidance relating to COVID-19.



Text COVIDSUFFOLK to 67283. — Steve Bellone (@SteveBellone) Mar 77, 2020

UPDATE: Kevin Durant reportedly is among the four players who tested positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/6blR33QMhe — Newsday Sports (@NewsdaySports) Mar 77, 2020

*** Coronavirus Update ***



Please see the attached press release regarding adjusted Town of Hempstead hours and municipal services provided during the Covid-19 outbreak.



Continue to monitor the Town of Hempstead website for updated news: pic.twitter.com/nOqmV2kHHN https://t.co/NRGqMMqZSN — TOH Supervisor Don Clavin (@TOHClavin) Mar 77, 2020

As Suffolk County prepares for and responds to the spread of the coronavirus, I strongly encourage residents to sign up for @Smart911, a free service that allows individuals and families to provide critical medical information to 9-1-1 and first responders. — Steve Bellone (@SteveBellone) Mar 77, 2020

Today Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Receiver of Taxes Charles Berman, and the Town Board sent a letter to New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo requesting an extension of the deadline for payment of the second half of the 2019-2020 school taxes to June 1. pic.twitter.com/mvKrj3cVND — North Hempstead (@NorthHempstead) Mar 77, 2020

Now that dining in is off the table, takeout patrons have another set of decisions to make: how to get the food home from the restaurant. pic.twitter.com/6DkGhVbTaL — Newsday (@Newsday) Mar 77, 2020

Foye: “No agency of our size can find additional billions in savings equivalent to the damages we have and will sustain as a result of this pandemic.” Ridership down 60% on subway, 67% #LIRR, 90% Metro North. #COVIDー19 — Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) Mar 77, 2020

⚠️Stay Home⚠️

⚠️Save Lives⚠️



Even if you have no symptoms, you can still spread #Coronavirus.



Do you part and help New York State #FlattenTheCurve. pic.twitter.com/zacUiTovsm — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Mar 77, 2020

These guys!!! Alain and Dan made some big improvements to my “home studio” this afternoon with some fancy lights and and a sweet microphone so that my forecast is all the more clear. I hope you’ll join us on @News12LI this evening! #bestcoworkers pic.twitter.com/xgnzluYhjl — Samantha Augeri (@SamanthaAugeri) Mar 77, 2020

What we’re proposing:



If you’re a working parent and suddenly have to worry about finding a safe place for your kids to stay during the day, we would provide emergency funding to safely ramp up child care services for heavily impacted parts of the country. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) Mar 77, 2020

NEW: @MTA chief Foye tells NY lawmakers system will need a $4 billion bailout from the feds. Based on ridership, revenue plunge on subways, #LIRR, Metro North b/c of #COVIDー19 — Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) Mar 77, 2020

It's time for all Americans to do their part to stop the transmission of the Coronavirus.



We will come out stronger than ever before! pic.twitter.com/u0SHHpRJ0l — The White House (@WhiteHouse) Mar 77, 2020

Tuesday afternoon updates

Coronavirus drive-thru testing site opens at Jones Beach

A steady stream of people in cars pulled up to an entrance booth on the road Tuesday afternoon, where a worker wearing a mask greeted them. pic.twitter.com/QQxpg6cTus — John Asbury (@johnasbury) Mar 77, 2020

NYS is preparing for potential staffing shortages during the #Coronavirus pandemic.



We are seeking recently retired health professionals as reserve staff if the need arises.



If that's you — please complete this survey: pic.twitter.com/Mav6gMPkOD



📢Please share far and wide.📢 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Mar 77, 2020

The Suffolk County Civil Service Office is now temporarily closed to the public. At this time, test applications can be completed online. For more information, please visit pic.twitter.com/1ayWmx4Tlz. — Steve Bellone (@SteveBellone) Mar 77, 2020

NYS Comptroller Tom DiNapoli advises Gov Cuomo that the COVID-19 virus will blow a $4B to $7B hole in the state budget due April1; and DiNapoli warns of a possible 'deep recession' — Michael Gormley (@GormleyAlbany) Mar 77, 2020

Independent Citizens Budget Commission urges governor, Legislature to adopt a bare-bones budget by April 1, then adjust as needed as the virus continues to rip through tax revenues. — Michael Gormley (@GormleyAlbany) Mar 77, 2020

.@NYFedResearch: More than 40% of bizs are seeing their profit drop because of the #coronavirus, accord to polls of factories in NYS & retailers in NYS, northern NJ and Fairfield Cty, CT. Firms very pessimistic about outlook for next six months. @Newsday — James T. Madore (@JamesTMadore) Mar 77, 2020

"We're certainly going to have thousands of cases next week," @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio said, adding: "It's not that long until we hit 10,000 cases. That is a true statement, whether it's next week or some later period." — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) Mar 77, 2020

Freeport mayor in quarantine, 65 percent of village workers on paid furlough

Mayor Robert Kennedy said he is not showing symptoms but was in contact with a village worker who tested positive for the virus. pic.twitter.com/vflQgO65S2 — John Asbury (@johnasbury) Mar 77, 2020

Concerned if your drinking water is safe amid the #coronavirus outbreak? #Massapequa Water Superintendent Stan Carey says yes. @Newsday pic.twitter.com/B55Iq9oCm2 — Cecilia Dowd (@ceciliadowdnews) Mar 77, 2020

Progress. Some paper towels available at @target. @Newsday #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/5hu1kIy9nU — Cecilia Dowd (@ceciliadowdnews) Mar 77, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci, asked at WH briefing about Cuomo's comments that NY will see a peak of COVID-19 in 45 days, said Cuomo "has been doing a really good job of trying to stay ahead of this...45 days is not unreasonable" but stressed caution when using specific numbers at this pt — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Mar 77, 2020

Major news from Treasury Secretary

Secretary Mnunchin: "We're looking at sending check to Americans immediately...Americans need cash now and the President wants to get cash out now, and I mean now in the next two weeks."

Will be meeting with lawmakers later today — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Mar 77, 2020

Cuomo previously called on Trump to mobilize U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to expand hospital capacity. Asked today if he's ready to mobilize, Trump said "Yes, we're starting the process, & it's a process, we hope it's not going to be necessary but it could be necessary." — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Mar 77, 2020

A look at how #COVIDー19 is looming over hefty state and local tax/budget problems via @GormleyAlbany : pic.twitter.com/n5LYkdfQE1 — Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) Mar 77, 2020

Trump makes it a point to note he spoke with @NYGovCuomo this morning, called conversation "productive." "We had a great talk this morning...we had a very good talk and I think we're right down the same track" — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Mar 77, 2020

State Sen. @KevinThomasNY takes a swipe at the new administration in the Town of Hempstead for not closing town hall after an employee tested positive for coronavirus: pic.twitter.com/jSyTbfIFJf — Jesse Coburn (@Jesse_Coburn) Mar 77, 2020

#Nets just issued that four of their players have tested positive for COVID-19 virus. Three are asympomatic and one is exhibiting symptoms. None were identified. Organization is said to be notifying folks who have had contact with affected players, including opponents. — Greg Logan (@GregLogan1) Mar 77, 2020

Cashman declined to comment on the second minor leaguer testing positive. Said he or the organization might have something later. Did say he’s staying in Tampa indefinitely for now. “I’m not going anywhere.” — Erik Boland (@eboland11) Mar 77, 2020

Yankees minor leaguer via text on if players were freaking out a bit after 2nd positive test: “Oh for sure. Being in that same clubhouse every single day. Showering in the same facility, sharing the same baseballs all day, the sweat in the clubhouse... so many variables in play.” — Erik Boland (@eboland11) Mar 77, 2020

Mommy’s the teacher today ... literacy and math in between my own work as daddy figures out remote learning for his students #LIcoronavirus #homeschooling pic.twitter.com/7wiQaL2Zme — Tara Conry (@TaraKConry) Mar 77, 2020

When you do see someone you know these days, how do you greet them? — Edward Colby (@EdwardBColby) Mar 77, 2020

Tuesday morning updates

UPDATE: New York State will open Drive-Thru #Coronavirus Testing Facilities in Nassau County, Suffolk County, Staten Island, and Rockland County.



We are opening the Nassau facility today. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Mar 77, 2020

Cuomo: NY to open coronavirus 'drive-thru' test sites

Cuomo said the state would need as many as 55,000 to 110,000 hospital beds at the peak of the disease, with as many as 18,600 to 37,200 patients needing intensive care. pic.twitter.com/W9gY7p5Kca — John Asbury (@johnasbury) Mar 77, 2020

In Albany with an update on #Coronavirus. WATCH LIVE: pic.twitter.com/ifz17mk2w2 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Mar 77, 2020

Trump on Cuomo: "We had a very good talk."



New York "I guess would be the number one hotspot."



Say's we're "getting FEMA very much involved." — Mark Chiusano (@mjchiusano) Mar 77, 2020

Regarding hospital supplies, Pence is urging construction companies to donate their inventory of N95 masks to local hospitals — Mark Chiusano (@mjchiusano) Mar 77, 2020

New: Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Tuesday, said Nassau has 139 positive cases, and "we have had the death of a first Nassau resident, a 96 year old man who died at Mercy Hospital yesterday." — Scott Eidler (@ScottEidler) Mar 77, 2020

Could not hear question, but Laura Curran said at one point "Guns are not gonna fight the virus."



"What will fight the virus is people staying home and isolating themselves, not having birthday parties and weddings and clustering together in big groups." — Scott Eidler (@ScottEidler) Mar 77, 2020

Stay Home. Stop the Spread. Save Lives. pic.twitter.com/eehr9QInmx — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) Mar 77, 2020

“Regrettably, it’s a normal reaction when there’s a crisis at hand, whether it be a hurricane or storm and — now with a global pandemic — where first thing people think about is, ‘I need bottled water.’” pic.twitter.com/4Pha1PO9VJ @Newsday story w/ @schwartznewsNY — Paul LaRocco (@paullarocco) Mar 77, 2020

Commuters, what do you predict LIRR service will look like a week from today? — Alfonso Castillo (@AlfonsoReports) Mar 77, 2020

Huntington planning and zoning board of appeals meetings for this week have been postponed. #Newsday #huntingtonny — Deborah S. Morris (@dsvmorris) Mar 77, 2020

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone told @1023WBAB this morning he is discussing whether to postpone property tax payments with village and town officials as #coronavirus creates financial concerns for residents. Village and town taxes usually due April 1 & May 31 — Rachelle Blidner (@RachelleBlidner) Mar 77, 2020

(1/2) Two important announcements from the New York State Police. In an emergency, as always, call 911. When placing a call, please advise dispatchers if any members of your house are experiencing flu-like symptoms. This will help us prepare to prevent the spread of any illnesses pic.twitter.com/x4zhJBw6C3 — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) Mar 77, 2020

(2/2)In addition, until further notice, NYSP are suspending employment fingerprinting, along with child safety seat checks at our stations. We understand suspending these services is an inconvenience. We will notify the public when these services will once again be provided. pic.twitter.com/1YVoVSqBzC — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) Mar 77, 2020

Pharmacies and their workers deal with sick patients every single day. Now, they’re often overrun - and sometimes don’t have what they need to protect themselves. Can’t get them sick, or we are going to have an issue getting all sorts of key medicine. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/IitPSOmvjP — David Reich-Hale (@drhli) Mar 77, 2020

Well, this seemed inevitable once the first domino fell... pic.twitter.com/huMCKpVM46 — Erik Boland (@eboland11) Mar 77, 2020

“This, is the Super Bowl of parenting.”

This Long Island family is developing a routine to stay on track. What's your routine? #LIcoronavirus

pic.twitter.com/hieC5EVpLu https://t.co/9kc7E3I3RF — Newsday (@Newsday) Mar 77, 2020

Dispatches from double duty (wfm with a toddler). Funny enough Lukin would be at daycare today but they’re closed bc their hot water heater went down. One hour in, we’re doing ok bc TV/food/toys 🙏

#coronavirus

#workfromhome

#QuarantineLife

#quarantinebaby

#workingmoms pic.twitter.com/q31XaHuynY — Kaydi Pelletier (@kaydi_pelletier) Mar 77, 2020

Day 2 attempt at a homeschool schedule for 2 kindergarteners. Yesterday’s failed by 9:30 am. #licoronavirus #notateacher pic.twitter.com/hkWdgGpPge — Josh Holbreich (@HolbsNYC) Mar 77, 2020

Can’t get too many reminders! Digital signage on the electric vehicle charging stations at Broadway Mall in Hicksville. pic.twitter.com/s0Ao0X037Z — Josh Stewart (@JoshNASCARWWE) Mar 77, 2020

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Going to be different this year — the advertisement of drink specials & free corned beef & cabbage still being up at The Headliner in Hicksville is a sad reminder. But stay home and toast friends and family from afar, that’s showing true love right now! pic.twitter.com/L2DbFNLEMO — Josh Stewart (@JoshNASCARWWE) Mar 77, 2020

A shopper wears a mask and rubber gloves at Target in Hicksville Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/SuoAXAJPTF — Josh Stewart (@JoshNASCARWWE) Mar 77, 2020

Announcements are posted on the doors at Buffalo Wild Wings in Hicksville reminding customers that takeout and delivery are still available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/AvVl1BwIm7 — Josh Stewart (@JoshNASCARWWE) Mar 77, 2020

I’ll start, my mom had my favorite food ready the second I got home and there is no other kind of love that’s stronger than that. Sending love to all the moms today! — Anahita Pardiwalla (@anahitakp) Mar 77, 2020

First day my husband and I are both working from home (with a baby!) Let's see if our marriage survives — Kim Predham (@Kim_Predham) Mar 77, 2020

The #coronavirus means morning meetings from home, by phone. Glad @Newsday, like so many other businesses, is taking this seriously. pic.twitter.com/mL2B8j6E0B — Cecilia Dowd (@ceciliadowdnews) Mar 77, 2020

Working from home in ⁦@LongBeach11561⁩. Not wearing a tie but do have a dress shirt and dress pants on. Have to keep some of the routine in these coronavirus times. One respite is my daily walk on the boardwalk. It keeps me from going stir crazy. ⁦@Newsday⁩ pic.twitter.com/0nkGONSFFu — James T. Madore (@JamesTMadore) Mar 77, 2020

The Belmont Stakes still will be run, but the date could change, NYRA says | @jimbaumbach pic.twitter.com/2IXy6gUPxD https://t.co/XGIZf2fXGV — Newsday Sports (@NewsdaySports) Mar 77, 2020

I can now get a martini home delivered but I still gotta move my car. pic.twitter.com/Ma0hjpCsmF — Ted Phillips (@Tedephillips) Mar 77, 2020