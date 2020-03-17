Drive-thru testing and a government check

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Testing at the beach

A coronavirus drive-thru testing site at Jones Beach appeared to be up and running Tuesday afternoon.

A steady stream of people in cars pulled up to an entrance booth on the road, where a worker wearing a mask greeted them.

Some were waved through and sent to the testing area. Others were handed a piece of paper with a phone number to call to make an appointment.

On Wednesday, ProHEALTH, which operates 30 urgent care centers along with a network of primary care offices in the New York region, will start drive-thru testing in the parking lots of its Jericho and Little Neck, Queens, locations.

Government checks

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to unleash a torrent of emergency economic aid to help people through the financial pain of the coronavirus crisis, with sizable checks directly to Americans as part of the deal.

Trump wants checks out to the public within two weeks, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

The proposal to send checks requires approval from Congress. Details were scant, but Mnuchin said the amount should be significant — and millionaires won't get it.

First Nassau death

Nassau County reported the death of its first resident due to coronavirus, a day after Suffolk's first three related deaths came to light.

A day after Cuomo announced the closure of bars, restaurants other than takeout and delivery, and gyms, he said “it’s possible we will be doing more dramatic closings.”

But he said he first wanted to discuss proposals with his counterparts in New Jersey and Connecticut, to make it a regional approach.

The numbers as of 4 p.m. Tuesday: 139 in Nassau, 84 in Suffolk, 644 in New York City and 1,374 statewide.

Big financial hit for NY

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on Tuesday predicted the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 virus will include a loss of up to $7 billion in state tax revenues.

Cuomo’s $175 billion executive budget was crafted before the virus struck New York and is due to be passed by the State Legislature on April 1.

Cuomo projected the virus may peak in 45 days, well after a budget is due.

“Right now, our revenue projection is so bad,” Cuomo said Tuesday.

Docs going remote

Two large Long Island-based pediatric groups are pushing parents to use remote health care for their kids when possible.

PM Pediatrics and Allied Physicians Group have both seen a spike in remote care, or telemedicine, since COVID-19 hit.

In telemedicine, a medical professional interacts with patients via a phone, tablet or other device with a camera — checking a sore throat, asking patients to push a body part to see if it hurts, etc. Medicare is also making it easier for seniors to get care this way.

But not all care can be delivered through remote visits, doctors say.

Trust your taps

There's no need to stockpile bottled water, officials say.

Long Island water providers are reassuring the public that their tap water is safe — and will continue to be available.

The chlorine that all local water districts must already use to kill bacteria and other pathogens ensures that the COVID-19 virus cannot infect the drinking supply, the officials said.

'Super Bowl of parenting'

This week is the kickoff of an extended period of kids home from school, with the double whammy of many parents trying to work from home.

“This is the Super Bowl of parenting,” says Port Washington mom Lauren King, who also is co-owner of an investment firm.

And just wait until schoolwork gets added in.

More to know

Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the team said in a statement. A second Yankee minor leaguer also has tested positive, a source said Tuesday.

PSEG Long Island is closing 11 customer walk-in centers, creating a "SWAT team" to respond to electrical issues at homes with potentially infected customers, ceased shut-offs and is suspending late payment fees.

Stocks rebounded a bit Tuesday, with the Dow spiking more than 1,000 points.

Belmont Stakes organizers say they expect to run the horse race this year but that the June 6 date could change. The Kentucky Derby, originally scheduled for May 2, was postponed until Sept. 5.

The State Department of Motor Vehicles will enact a reservation-only policy at all offices, agency officials said.

Lawmakers will return to the State Capitol on Wednesday to approve bills on paid sick leave and election ballots.

News for you

Takeout food: The most efficient way to get your food — and the one that will provide the restaurant with the whole bill — is to pick it up yourself at the restaurant. This has the added benefit of reducing the number of people who come into contact with your order before you sit down to eat. Here's what you should know about delivery options on Long Island.

Miss live music? Singer/songwriter Michael DelGuidice has been broadcasting live on Facebook from his home in Sound Beach.

Get some fresh air. After suspending classes at her Southold yoga and Pilates studio a little more than a week ago, Paula DiDonato started organizing free nature walks along scenic areas of the North Fork.

Plus: We've updated our list of closings and changes to meetings, events and policies in towns, cities and libraries across Long Island.

Here are some tips for building emergency savings in a time of emergency.

And if you're looking for real-time updates from newsmakers and reporters on Long Island, check this out on newsday.com.

