NewsHealthCoronavirus

Long Island Jewish Medical Center celebrates 1,000th COVID-19 patient to leave the hospital

Health care workers line the hallway at Long

Health care workers line the hallway at Long Island Jewish Medical Center as Juan Sanchez of Floral Park prepares to leave after his weekslong battle with COVID-19. Credit: Northwell Health

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak.
Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides.

Juan Sanchez said he never wavered from this belief: that he would leave Long Island Jewish Medical Center as a winner in his weekslong battle against COVID-19.

When Sanchez, of Floral Park, was discharged Tuesday, he was celebrated as the 1,000th patient to be released from the medical center, which is part of Northwell Health.

"I'm just glad I called an ambulance," he said. "I don't know what would have happened if I didn't. It would be bad."

Sanchez, 66, said he was having difficulty breathing and felt aches everywhere when he called for help about two weeks ago. They brought him to the medical center, where he said the first few days were rough.

"After three days, I started to feel better, but I couldn't leave until my oxygen level was back to normal," Sanchez said.

Sanchez said he is pretty sure he contracted COVID-19 at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, where he works a back-office job that includes responsibilities in the mailroom. He said he wasn't forced to go into work.

Queens has been the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, and Elmhurst Hospital has been overrun by patients.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center, on the border of Queens and Nassau County, has had hundreds of daily COVID-19 patients and continues to be crowded, said Michael Goldberg, the hospital's executive director.

"COVID has transformed this hospital over the last 37 or 38 days," Goldberg said. "A vast majority of patients do well, so we created Team Home, where when a patient leaves and gives permission, we gather in the lobby and clap them out in the lobby."

Goldberg said the hospital also plays the Beatles hit "Here Comes the Sun" whenever a patient comes off a ventilator.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on the business of health care, banking and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

Health

