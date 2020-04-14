TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
54° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

How NYers can vote by absentee ballot in the June 23 primary

Poll workers at the Yaphank Board of Elections

Poll workers at the Yaphank Board of Elections recounting absentee ballots from the first Congressional district. Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
Print
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

ALBANY — New Yorkers looking to use absentee ballots to vote  rather than going to polling places during the COVID-19 outbreak need only fill out an application for a mail-in ballot, according to the state Board of Elections.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive order temporarily suspends a portion of state election law. The order will allow voters to apply for absentee ballots because voting in person could make them susceptible to contracting the virus.

A voter must check the box on the existing application for “temporary illness or physical disability,” but will not be required to appear before election officials to obtain an absentee ballot.

Traditionally, voters could only vote by absentee ballots if they were sick or unavoidably away from home, such as for work. A ballot must be delivered to the local board of elections no later than the close of polls on Election Day or postmarked no later than the day before the election. The mailed ballot must be received by the local election board no later than seven days after Election Day.

The temporary order applies only through the June 23 election. That is the date of New York’s presidential primary and all federal, state and local special elections and primaries. 

Applications for absentee ballots can be obtained at local boards of elections in each county or downloaded from the state Board of Elections website. The applications must be mailed in no later than seven days before an election or one day before the election if the application is provided in person to county elections officials.

A letter may also be mailed to the local board of elections with the voter’s name, address, reason for the request (in the case of the June 23 elections cite the COVID-19 virus), and the voter’s signature. The letter must be mailed no sooner than 30 days before the election, but no later than seven days before the election.

Absentee ballots will then be mailed to voters to complete and to mail back to their county board of elections.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Cuomo has said he had decided on allowing the expansion of absentee ballots after seeing thousands of voters in Wisconsin stand closely in line, few with protective gear, waiting to vote in the presidential primary that state had refused to postpone. Thousands of other voters in Wisconsin had stayed home.

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Cuomo: 'The virus doesn't control us,' as hospitalizations remain flat
A file photo of County Executive Steve Bellone Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s live press briefing
An aerial view of Arctic Street and the See the number of coronavirus cases in your community
Calverton National Cemetery in Wading River on Nov. Have you lost a loved one to coronavirus? Tell us about them.
Coronavirus and mental health webinar How to care for your mental health during coronavirus
Getting mental health help is a phone call Mental health: How to get help
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search