A federal judge has refused to release Adam Skelos, the son of former State Senate Majority Dean Skelos, from prison where he is serving a four-year sentence for corruption because of his fear of catching the coronavirus.

Despite her ruling, U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood in Manhatan noted that Adam Skelos could be released from prison as early as June 4th, at the discretion of the federal Bureau of Prisons, to some sort of halfway-house arrangement.

In her ruling on Adam Skelos, Wood said the younger Skelos “has not demonstrated the existence of extraordinary and compelling circumstances in his case. Defendant is 37-years-old, and thus faces a relatively low risk of hospitalization or death from” the corona virus, Wood said.

“Defendant does not allege that [he] suffers from any known underlying health condition that would heighten his chances of experiencing severe complications from COVID19,” Wood wrote in a decision dated Friday. “Without diminishing the seriousness of the pandemic and the present conditions at [the federal prison in] Danbury, the court finds that the danger the defendant faces from the threat of exposure to COVID-19 does not constitute an extraordinary and compelling reason for granting compassionate release."

Both father and son were sentenced to prison in 2018 by Wood after being conviction in a political corruption case.

The elder Skelos was released to home confinement in April after he had also stressed that he was endangered by the virus because of the conditions in prison. Dean Skelos already had tested positive for the virus, during his appeal, though without any symptoms of the disease.

Dean Skelos, 72, is being allowed to finish his sentence at his Rockville Centre home by the federal Bureau of Prisons, as part of its program caused by the virus of favoring the release of more vulnerable prisoners, including the elderly.

“Extraordinary and compelling” reasons have been the usual standard for premature release of federal prisoners, such as those facing a terminal illness, or a serious enough physical or mental illness that prevents an inmate from caring for him or herself within a prison situation.

The caveat even in those instances is that the inmate does not continue to pose a danger to the community.

In explaining why Adam Skelos still could possibly be released from prison as early as June 4th, Wood said she had sentenced him to four years in prison.

But Skelos had has previously had one year knocked off his sentence because of successfully completing a drug abuse program while confined, meaning that he would then be scheduled for release next year, on June 4th, of 2021, Wood said.

Wood noted that when Adam Skelos was sentenced she had “issued a nonbinding recommendation” that [he] serve the last nine to twelve months in a halfway house.

It is up to the Bureau of Prisons to decide if and when Adam Skelos would be released to a halfway-house program.

Adam Skelos was sentenced to four years in prison and Dean Skelos to four years and three months by Wood after jurors conviced the father of pressuring three companies with business before the legislature to give his son $300,000, in what amounted to bribes and extortion payments.

In sentencing Dean Skelos, Wood said: “You did immeasurable damage to New Yorkers confidence in the integrity of their government….What is most important is for other politicians to learn that public corruption will be punished in a way that will make them very uncomfortable.”

In sentencing Adam Skelos, the judge, however, noted that the younger Skelos had been making “great strides” in dealing with his substance abuse and other problems in his life.

Adam Skelos’ attorney did not immediately return calls for comment.

Spokesman for Southern District prosecutors, Nicholas Biase, declined to comment.