TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Adelphi University says all students must take COVID-19 vaccine by fall

Adelphi University in Garden City will require all

Adelphi University in Garden City will require all students returning to campus in the fall to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Print

Adelphi University officials have announced they will require all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to the Garden City-based campus for the fall semester.

A post on the school’s website Monday said university officials have been continually monitoring the science and data regarding the spread of the virus.

"For the well-being of our community and to enable our return to a full academic experience this year," all students must be fully vaccinated for in-person instruction, the post said.

A vaccine incentive program had been launched on May 10 to encourage students, staff and faculty to get vaccinated, according to the post, but since then, only 26% of students have uploaded proof of full vaccination.

A call Monday to university spokesperson Todd Wilson was not immediately returned.

The website post also cited the latest reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding surging cases of the disease, increased hospitalizations and deaths in the United States. It also noted that 97% of all hospital admissions from COVID-19 are among unvaccinated people.

Scientific evidence shows the benefits of the vaccine, the post continued, and how it helps to prevent further spread of the virus.

Adelphi joins other colleges in the region with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

In May, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that all students returning to in-person learning at SUNY and CUNY schools statewide would have to be fully vaccinated.

Also in May, Hofstra University officials said the school would require full vaccination beginning in September.

There will be an opportunity for those who want to seek a medical or religious exemption, university officials said at the time. Hofstra's requirement does not include students who are in fully online programs or those taking in-person classes remotely.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

Health

Health care professionals test for COVID-19 at the
State's rate of positive COVID-19 tests ticks up
A nurse draws a syringe full of the
What to know about the COVID-19 delta variant
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared
Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect
Licensed practical nurse Sandra Reeve, left, holds an
State shutting Brentwood mass vaccination site
Medical personnel, first responders and essential workers were
'Grateful that we're all alive': Medical workers, first responders honored
A woman breaks down as she prays before
Global COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million amid rush to vaccinate
Didn’t find what you were looking for?