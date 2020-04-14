Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Julia Sabia Motley feels lucky to have recovered from her bout with COVID-19 and is anxious to pay it forward — with her plasma.

Motley, a math teacher who lives and teaches in Merrick, was one of the first people who signed up to see if she could donate plasma for a clinical trial at Stony Brook University’s Renaissance School of Medicine.

Scientists are hoping antibodies in plasma from recovering COVID-19 patients can be used in current patients to combat the virus. Stony Brook is hosting one of several clinical trials taking place across Long Island.

While Motley, 57, and her husband, Sean, 59, self-isolated to battle the virus starting in mid-March, neighbors dropped off food, and colleagues covered her distance-learning classes with students.

“I am so desperate at this point to give back,” said Motley, a mother of three. “There are so many people I know who are infected. Anything I can do to help scientists.”

She turned to her son Michael, a medical student studying infectious diseases at Stony Brook, who told her about the clinical trial.

Sean Motley was told he was not a candidate because he had donated blood in March, before becoming sick. Julia Sabia Motley said a preliminary blood test showed her plasma is rich with antibodies. But she has to clear one more hurdle before donating — taking another COVID-19 test to show a negative result.

“We are screening many, many people to come in and donate convalescent plasma,” said Dr. Elliott Bennett-Guerrero, professor and vice chair, Department of Anesthesiology, Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, who is leading the study. “We are working at lightning speed to get this up and running.”

But not every person recovering from COVID-19 will be able to donate plasma. So far, he said about half of the potential donors they tested have high level of antibodies. “That is great news,” he said.

Potential donors must undergo the same screening and testing protocols used for blood donations. They need to give their consent, complete a health questionnaire and have a drop of blood taken via finger stick to determine their antibody levels, Bennett-Guerrero said.

If they have a high enough level of antibodies, blood will be drawn to screen for diseases.

In addition, people who have not gone a full 28 days without symptoms will receive another COVID-19 swab test to make sure they no longer have the virus.

“We are not collecting plasma from people who have active COVID-19 infection,” Bennett-Guerrero said.

People who make the final cut will be allowed to donate, a process that takes about 45 minutes. But instead of donating whole blood, the plasma will be removed and the red blood cells and platelets returned into the donor’s body.

One session could yield enough plasma to treat two patients, Bennett-Guerrero said.

“While we are incredibly optimistic and hopeful, we really don’t know,” he said. “Just because it has worked with other infections doesn’t mean it is going to be effective for this virus.”

Motley said she hopes her plasma donation is the silver lining to a difficult experience.

“I’m not someone who gets sick often, but I was really down for the count for awhile,” she said. “The doctors said I could do this every week. I’m really hopeful I can help.”