Ocasio-Cortez recovering after testing positive for COVID

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the COP26 United Nations

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the COP26 United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 10, 2021. Credit: AP / Alastair Grant

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 and "is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home," her office said in a statement Sunday evening.

The Democratic congresswoman’s office said Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx/Queens) received a booster shot last fall, adding that she "encourages everyone to get their booster" and follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With the nation dealing with another surge of the virus since the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant, numerous members of Congress have reported breakthrough cases despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) tweeted last week that he had tested positive on at at-home virus test, but said he was asymptomatic and felt "fine."

Health

