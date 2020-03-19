Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

The New York Racing Association announced Thursday that live racing at Aqueduct will be suspended until further notice because of changing circumstances in the racing community relative to the coronavirus.

A backstretch worker who lives and works at Belmont Park tested positive Thursday morning for the coronavirus. Following NYRA's Preparedness and Response Plan, the worker has been quarantined since developing symptoms. His roommate was also quarantined.

"This individual and his roommate have been in isolation since prior to racing last Friday and as such did not travel to Aqueduct for live racing," NYRA CEO and president Dave O'Rourke said. "We are working with the county and state departments of health to ensure proper quarantine and sterilization practices will continue to be followed moving forward.

"We are focused on ensuring the health and safety of our entire backstretch community, as well as the horses in their care," O'Rourke said. "Accordingly, we are immediately suspending racing operations until further notice to devote all our attention and resources to this effort."