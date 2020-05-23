TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Patchogue bar didn't comply with state's 'pause' order, cops say

Suffolk police say the Dublin Deck in Patchogue

Suffolk police say the Dublin Deck in Patchogue didn't comply with the state's pause order by opening on Friday. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk County police responded to multiple 911 calls of noncompliance with the state "pause" order at Dublin Deck Tiki Bar and Grill in Patchogue on Friday night.

It was not immediately known how many people were inside the restaurant on River Avenue. Police said no summonses were issued to the restaurant.

Late Friday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo loosened the ban on gatherings, allowing up to 10 people to gather as long as they abide by social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic. The pause order had previously not permitted nonessential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason, according to Cuomo's 10-point policy.

No one from the restaurant responded to a request for comment Saturday night.

In a statement, the Suffolk County Police Department said it is "taking reports of noncompliance very seriously and is following up throughout this weekend with Dublin Deck, other locations in Patchogue and other downtowns in our jurisdiction. As we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department asks for continued cooperation from Suffolk County businesses and residents, and asks people to adhere to the guidelines outlined by New York State."

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers daily briefing on the Cuomo: LI could begin reopening Wednesday
Lauren and Ron Lanzillota, of Dix Hills, with Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo says Long Island is Coronavirus wrap-up: A soggy holiday start, and a sunny prediction for LI's reopening
Patrick McAlevey, in front of his Lindenhurst home, On LI, 'issues of hunger explode'
New York has issued at least 671 waivers At least 671 LI companies received waivers to open
An aerial view of Arctic Street and the See the number of coronavirus cases in your community
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search