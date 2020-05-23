Suffolk County police responded to multiple 911 calls of noncompliance with the state "pause" order at Dublin Deck Tiki Bar and Grill in Patchogue on Friday night.

It was not immediately known how many people were inside the restaurant on River Avenue. Police said no summonses were issued to the restaurant.

Late Friday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo loosened the ban on gatherings, allowing up to 10 people to gather as long as they abide by social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic. The pause order had previously not permitted nonessential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason, according to Cuomo's 10-point policy.

No one from the restaurant responded to a request for comment Saturday night.

In a statement, the Suffolk County Police Department said it is "taking reports of noncompliance very seriously and is following up throughout this weekend with Dublin Deck, other locations in Patchogue and other downtowns in our jurisdiction. As we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department asks for continued cooperation from Suffolk County businesses and residents, and asks people to adhere to the guidelines outlined by New York State."