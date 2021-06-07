TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Bellone offers vaccination incentives to kids, counselors as camping season begins

Adventureland owner Steven Gentile speaks at a news

Adventureland owner Steven Gentile speaks at a news conference Monday announcing vaccination incentives for children in Hauppauge. Credit: Raychel Brightman

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print

Free ice cream cones. Tickets to a baseball game, an amusement park, a water park and an aquarium.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced Monday that county officials are offering these incentives to camp counselors, staff and children ages 12 and up to get them vaccinated this week ahead of the start of summer camps.

County officials will dedicate a vaccine pod for those groups at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge Monday evening, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the first 100 children to get doses of the Pfizer vaccine will receive a free ice cream cone from Mister Softee, Bellone said.

The county will also offer walk-in vaccines at Patchogue-Medford library, the Suffolk County Community College Selden campus and Pronto of Long Island, a community outreach center in Bay Shore, Bellone said.

Bellone also said county officials will work with camps to offer vaccinations on-site.

Kids who get vaccinated during the #CampVax initiative this week could receive tickets to a Long Island Ducks game in Central Islip, the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead, Adventureland amusement park in Farmingdale and Splish Splash water park in Calverton, Bellone said.

There are about 20,000 to 30,000 campers in Suffolk County, and "all of them want to be able to enjoy their summer experience in a safe and full manner," Bellone said.

About two-thirds of Long Island camps opened last summer, with few COVID-19 infections at them, as officials took precautions and moved more activities outdoors, said Mark Transport, owner-director of Crestwood Country Day Camp in Melville and immediate past president of Long Island Camps and Private Schools Association.

With so many people vaccinated and loosened restrictions this summer, "I do feel that we're going to be able to run a very normal season in the camp industry," Transport said.

Bellone announced the vaccination incentives for camps, which do not have mask mandates, as confusion swirled around mask requirements at schools because state officials kept announcing different rules.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachelle Blidner on June

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

Health

Two separate lines for people seeking first or
Pace of vaccinations on LI has slowed dramatically
Stephanie Brudner Nocerino, inside her Nesconset home, on
LI divorce rates fell during first year of the pandemic
"We rebuilt the schools and took out everything
Patience pays: It's back to School of Rock
Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination center at Jones Beach Field
Cuomo: 'Vax and scratch' lottery-ticket giveaway extended on LI
Bryan Polite, chairman of the Shinnecock Nation's tribal
Shinnecock Nation's $9M federal grant 'a game changer,' leader says
Two Long Island restaurant owners, John Murray III,
Why restaurant jobs are going unfilled on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?