The Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh planned for Memorial Day weekend has been canceled due to the pandemic, show officials said.

The annual two-day event is one of the Island’s most popular. Last May, parks officials estimated that, including Friday’s practice day, 368,000 people attended in total.

This year's show would have been the 17th annual.

The event also marks the unofficial start to summer on Long Island, combining patriotism with spectacular acrobatics in the sky over South Shore beaches. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are typically the show's biggest draw.

The spectacle is just one of a number of air shows being called off — along with countless other events that draw large crowds — because of the risk that it would allow the novel coronavirus to spread widely.

Mayors from New York City to Los Angeles have ruled out crowd-drawing events because attendees cannot maintain social distancing, which scientists say is the best way to end the outbreak.

Next year’s show, which will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, is still is expected to be held.