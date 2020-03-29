TODAY'S PAPER
Biden said he would have pushed for more testing, protective gear

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Sunday did

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Sunday did not call on rival Sen. Bernie Sanders to exit the race.  Credit: AP

By Thomas Maier thomas.maier@newsday.com
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

The leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination Sunday balanced pandemic concerns with politics, criticizing President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis while appealing for more help for those impacted by the deadly scourge sweeping across America.

    Appearing on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” former Vice President Joe Biden said he would have pushed for more testing kits, hospital beds and protective equipment to combat the virus if he had been in the White House, compared with the Trump administration response so far. 

     “I’d be moving more rapidly,” said Biden, decrying the lack of sufficient supplies in places such as in New York hospitals, where he said there have been scenes of “nurses wearing garbage bags” for protection because proper equipment wasn’t available. “We have to be ahead of the curve, not behind” in fighting the rapidly escalating spread of the virus, Biden said.

     Politically, Biden said Trump’s recent rise in public opinion polls was “a typical American response” to the ongoing national emergency, similar to the way Americans rallied during other crises faced by past U.S. presidents. Biden said more effort is needed to rely on mailed-in ballots for this November’s general election, especially if health concerns about spreading the deadly virus continue.

      But Biden remained careful not to push his remaining rival for the Democratic nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders, to leave the campaign, despite being roundly beaten by Biden in several primaries and given little chance of catching up in the delegate count. Biden said that Sanders had “poured his heart and soul” into this campaign but that it was “up to Bernie” whether or not to leave the race.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

By Thomas Maier thomas.maier@newsday.com

Thomas Maier is a longtime Newsday journalist, author of five books and works as an on-air reporter with News 12 Long Island.

