Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

New York State will start trial testing antiviral medicines on Tuesday in an ongoing effort to stem the coronavirus pandemic statewide, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Sunday.

Cuomo said the state has secured thousands of samples of the drugs hydrooxychloroquine, zithromax and chloroquine for testing.

"We're going to get this supply and the trial will start this Tuesday," Cuomo said at his daily briefing on the pandemic in Albany. "[President Donald Trump] is optimistic about these drugs and we are all optimistic that it could work. I've spoken with a number of health officials and there is a good basis to believe that they could work."

The governor on Sunday also said the federal goverment must nationalize the acquisition of breathing ventilators and other medical supplies to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

"The states can't handle it," Cuomo said at his daily briefing Sunday in Albany. "That's why I believe the federal government should take over that function. Currently, we are competing with other states."

Earlier Sunday on CNN, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the number of people getting sick and dying across the city "is going to be a lot worse" without federal help in the form of more breathing ventilators, protective masks and other supplies.

De Blasio said the next 10 days are critical to preventing more deaths and protecting medical personnel from getting sick.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

"This is only just beginning," de Blasio said. "April is going to be a lot worse than March and May could be worse than April.…We are 10 days away now from widespread shortages of fundatmental supplies."

As he has done numerous times in recent days, the mayor again singled out President Donald Trump and his administration Sunday for criticism for not leaning harder on medical suppliers to speed up the pace of producing needed materials.

"Everyday people are stepping up but the President of the United States is not stepping up," de Blasio said on CNN. "If you don't order companies to maximize production of surgical masks, it won't happen in time. We are not getting shipments. If we don't get enough ventilators in the the next 10 days, people will die who don't have to die."

On Saturday, the number of New Yorkers who had tested positive for the coronavirus had passed the 10,000 mark, and five more Long Islanders died of COVID-19, officials said.

In addition, the governor said Saturday, Trump issued a federal disaster declaration for New York, which allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help the state financially in combating the coronavirus crisis. Under the declaration, FEMA would pay 75% of certain coronavirus-related costs. Cuomo asked for a waiver for the state's 25% share.

"If there’s any situation where FEMA should waive the 25%, this is the situation," Cuomo said Saturday, later noting that New York now has nearly half the country's COVID-19 cases.

Cuomo reminded New Yorkers that the crisis, and the closure starting Sunday night of nonessential businesses, and an edict that with limited exception residents "remain indoors," could last for months.

The governor said Saturday he was reviewing temporary hospital sites at locations including SUNY Stony Brook, SUNY Old Westbury, the Javits Center in Manhattan, and what he called the Westchester convention center — apparently referring to Westchester County Center, a convention center and concert and sports venue in White Plains.

On Sunday morning, Stony Brook University officials said they were "doing all we can to fully support the Governor’s call to increase our state’s medical bed capacity."

De Blasio also called on the federal government to provide direct aid to cities, counties and states because local governments are quickly running out of cash. He called this the worst domestic crisis since the great depression.

"Forget bailing out the airlines right now. Bail out the people, bail out the hospitals, bail out the cities and states and counties that are actually trying to provide for basic human need."

There are more than 8,000 cases in New York City and 60 deaths, the mayor said Sunday.

With Vera Chinese and Michael O'Keeffe