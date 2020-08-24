De Blasio: City schools can reopen safely using outdoor spaces

New York City schools can transform playgrounds, sidewalks, shutdown streets and nearby parks into classrooms when 1.1 million students return next month, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

De Blasio has faced fierce pressure from parents, teachers and principals to delay in-person education to give the city’s Department of Education more time to prepare buildings for classes during the coronavirus pandemic. Bu he said public, private, charter and religious schools can participate in the outdoor learning plan he unveiled during a news conference on Monday.

“The disease does not spread the same outdoors, we have seen that over and over, so we want to give schools the option to do as much outdoors as they can,” de Blasioi said. “Starting today, we empower our principals to determine the maximum amount they can do outdoors. It’s up to them to figure out how to use schoolyards and anything on school property that is outdoors.”

Principals who submit plans for outdoor learning by Friday will receive responses by Sept. 4, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said. The DOE will work with school administrators to secure space on nearby streets and parks, he added. Students are scheduled to return to New York City schools — the largest school system in the nation — on Sept. 10.

Many principals have already begun identifying public spaces that can be converted into classrooms, Carranza said at Monday’s news conference.

The outdoor learning program will prioritize the 27 New York communities hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, de Blasio said.

The United Federation of Teachers has threatened to strike over de Blasio’s call to open schools by Sept. 10, saying many school buildings across the five boroughs lack the proper ventilation, medical personnel and personal protective equipment to open safely.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

But de Blasio said Monday that his plan to reopen schools is the most rigorous in the world. He said all students and teachers will be required to wear masks and that free testing will be available for all staff.

“We’ve looked at what’s worked across the globe to create a plan for reopening schools that’s the absolute gold standard,” de Blasio said. “My message to parents and our school communities cannot be clearer: We are taking every possible precaution to bring our kids back safely.”

The mayor also announced Monday that the Yankees will team up with the city’s Test & Trace Corps to promote free COVID-19 testing access the city. The first 4,000 New Yorkers who get tested at any Health and Hospitals testing site on Tuesday will receive Yankee caps, T-shirts and other memorabilia.

Yankee manager Aaron Boon and several players — including Aaron Hicks, Masahiro Tanaka, Gio Urshela and Luke Voit — are featured in a new public service announcement promoting the “Core Four” steps to fighting the virus — hand-washing, mask-wearing, social distancing and staying home when sick.

“Regardless of whether you’re a Yankees, Mets, or Red Sox fan, one thing is clear about New Yorkers: we look out for one another,” de Blasio said. “Getting a test isn’t just about protecting yourself — it’s a civic duty to your fellow New Yorkers.”