UK PM Johnson out of the hospital, says staff saved his life
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the new coronavirus.
Johnson’s office says he left St. Thomas’ Hospital and will continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister’s country house. He will not immediately return to work.
Johnson has been in the hospital for a week and spent three nights in the ICU.
