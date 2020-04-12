TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
52° Good Morning
NewsHealthCoronavirus

UK PM Johnson out of the hospital, says staff saved his life

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Ministers Questions, in London on March 25. Credit: AP/Matt Dunham

By The Associated Press
Print
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the new coronavirus.

Johnson’s office says he left St. Thomas’ Hospital and will continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister’s country house. He will not immediately return to work.

Johnson has been in the hospital for a week and spent three nights in the ICU.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

By The Associated Press

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Dr. Michele Reed at her Garden City office Doctor. Wife. Mother. Inside her battle with COVID-19.
First responders from Huntington showed up for a Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
Jillian Raimondi of Bellport, a nurse at Long Former COVID-19 patients share their stories
A Newsday investigation revealed that medical workers on Hospital workers contracting coronavirus
An aerial view of Arctic Street and the See the number of coronavirus cases in your community
store tips Neville Harvey artwork - If you need to go outside
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search