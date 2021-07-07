Faced with declining demand for vaccinations across New York, the state is shutting down three mass vaccination sites including one at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday.

The closure will take effect after vaccinations are given on Friday, July 9.

Cuomo has said the state will shift its focus to other efforts, including smaller pop-up sites in locations where the vaccination rates are low.

The state is also shuttering the mass vaccination site at the Javits Center in Manhattan, as well as one in upstate Ulster.

The most recent statistics released by the state show 72.7% of New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose and 66.1% ages 18 and over have completed their vaccination program.

"As we continue our mission to make the vaccine accessible in every community and to focus our efforts on the areas with lower vaccination rates, we are proceeding with the downscaling of mass vaccination sites so that we can shift resources to where they are needed the most," Cuomo said.

"We are eternally grateful to our health providers and our partners who continue to do the necessary work to get more shots into people's arms, and if you still need to get your shot, the best way that you can show your gratitude is to walk into a site near you and roll up your sleeve."

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.