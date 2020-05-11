Brookhaven cuts millions in spending as revenue declines

Brookhaven Town has trimmed $3.2 million worth of spending as it deals with the fiscal impact of coronavirus.

Most of the cuts — $1,891,864 — are related to office supplies, equipment purchases and other expenses that were deemed expendable as Brookhaven canceled programs and ordered hundreds of employees to work from home. Those cuts included everything from fuel expenses to postage stamp purchases.

The cuts come as Brookhaven grapples with expected revenue losses from sources such as building permit fees and mortgage taxes.

"Department heads were challenged to look at every item in the budget," Brookhaven Chief of Operations Matt Miner said in an interview. "I think they did a nice job to find something like $1.9 million to offset some of the revenue challenges we’re experiencing.”

The town also cut almost $1.3 million by abolishing dozens of part-time positions and leaving some vacant jobs unfilled.

The town board voted 7-0 on Tuesday to approve the cuts.

The trims make a small dent — about 1% — in Brookhaven’s $312.6 million annual budget but provide a snapshot of the fiscal hardships that Brookhaven faces as the virus affects the national and regional economy.

Miner said there has been a "rather significant" drop in landfill tipping fee income, principally from fewer deposits of construction and demolition debris, since lockdown measures were imposed in March. Building permit revenue has declined slightly as home construction and renovations have stalled in the past two months.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Income from mortgage recording taxes had been relatively unchanged until recently, Miner said, adding, “we do expect that to drop off now, this month and next month."

Many cuts were made possible by the temporary closure of recreational programs and services for senior citizens, curtailed highway projects and reduced use of vehicles by town employees.

“They're not out on the road, so we’re using less gas," Miner said.

Brookhaven saved $742,533 by opting not to fill dozens of positions left vacant when about 160 town employees retired or resigned late last year and early this year, Miner said. Those jobs include positions in departments such as environmental protection, recycling, highway, traffic safety and aviation, which manages Brookhaven Calabro Airport in Shirley. Highway vacancies typically are not filled in the winter when road projects are curtailed because of cold weather, Miner said.

An additional $575,191 was trimmed by eliminating about 70 part-time jobs. Miner said the town hopes to fill many vacant positions when lockdown rules are lifted and the economy improves.