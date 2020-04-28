So, your car is just sitting there? You still need to care for it

And under the hood?

Check the battery terminal connections for rust. A quick blast with a rust inhibitor like WD-40 makes for a good start, literally.

Also check the oil, since proper levels are crucial to good engine health, Sinclair said. Check to make sure the radiator coolant is at the proper level as well — but do this when the engine is cold, before starting, since coolants get hot and steamy very fast when an engine is in use.

Due to the added ethanol in gasoline, you probably won’t need to worry about fuel deterioration — at least if your vehicle hasn’t been idle a year or more, Sinclair said. But you can always add a fuel stabilizer to your gas tank if you’re concerned about that, he said.

Also, check to make sure wires and hoses haven't become brittle; that all insulation on wiring is intact and hasn’t been compromised.

“My mother had an ’83 Volvo 740,” Sinclair said, “and she went out to the vehicle one morning and, to her surprise, the engine was running.” Turned out the local squirrels had gotten into the engine compartment, ate through the wiring insulation, which was made of cellulose; the wires arced, and presto — the car started itself, he said.