So, your car is just sitting there? You still need to care for it

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates
.
Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates
.
Chances are, like many Long Islanders, you’ve been stuck at home for weeks due to the pandemic. And chances are, your car, truck or sport utility vehicle has, too. If so, you need to do something about it.
Just like you have to remember to take care of yourself in these times, Robert Sinclair of AAA Northeast said you should look out for your vehicle, too.
I haven't driven my car in a while now. Is that OK?
Not necessarily — it depends on how long it’s been since you’ve driven. As Sinclair said: “Idleness for a vehicle is the worst thing you can do to it. Your car or truck’s made to be driven. You need to drive it.”
He recommends starting the car and, if you can, driving it at least 20 minutes once a week, "to make sure things are in good working order."
If you can’t drive your vehicle due to limited parking availability or illness or some other restraint, at least try to start it and let it run every week, Sinclair said.
“You just don’t want to let your vehicle sit for a long time,” he said.
What do I need to look out for?
You should ensure that the tires and brakes remain in good shape, that the battery remains in good working order so it holds a charge, and that fluid levels are where they should be.
"Batteries can lose charging power if you don’t use them; tires are going to lose air pressure. You need to use the brakes, get surface rust off the rotors. You want to get all the fluids moving through the system," Sinclair said.
What about my tires?
Use a gauge to check the tire inflation. Tires lose air pressure over time, especially in cold weather, where every 10-degree drop leads to the loss of 1 pound of pressure, and underinflated tires — just like overinflated tires — can affect tread life and in extreme cases lead to damage, even blowouts, Sinclair said.
Proper tire pressure is listed on the sidewall of the tire itself and also can be found in your vehicle manual.
And under the hood?
Check the battery terminal connections for rust. A quick blast with a rust inhibitor like WD-40 makes for a good start, literally.
Also check the oil, since proper levels are crucial to good engine health, Sinclair said. Check to make sure the radiator coolant is at the proper level as well — but do this when the engine is cold, before starting, since coolants get hot and steamy very fast when an engine is in use.
Due to the added ethanol in gasoline, you probably won’t need to worry about fuel deterioration — at least if your vehicle hasn’t been idle a year or more, Sinclair said. But you can always add a fuel stabilizer to your gas tank if you’re concerned about that, he said.
Also, check to make sure wires and hoses haven't become brittle; that all insulation on wiring is intact and hasn’t been compromised.
“My mother had an ’83 Volvo 740,” Sinclair said, “and she went out to the vehicle one morning and, to her surprise, the engine was running.” Turned out the local squirrels had gotten into the engine compartment, ate through the wiring insulation, which was made of cellulose; the wires arced, and presto — the car started itself, he said.
Wildlife can be a problem?
This time of year, if your car is parked outdoors, you need to make sure neighborhood critters — namely, field mice and squirrels — haven’t turned your engine bay into a springtime home.
“If your car has been idle for a while, there’s a chance … [they] have built a nest in there, made a home," Sinclair said. "It’s warm, it’s protected from the elements, from wind, rain, and it makes for the perfect place for them to go and live.”
Also: "Bird poop is acidic, tree sap can damage the paint. If you can get a hose, spray it off, get heavy sand and dirt off, get protectants on the vehicle. That would help.”
Should I keep my insurance if I'm not driving?
Also important, the AAA said, is to maintain your insurance coverage — even in these hard times, when money might be tight due to the virus.
“This protects against claims due to unforeseen circumstances and can also prevent increases in premiums if there is a lapse in coverage,” the AAA said.
A number of insurance companies are assisting customers with refunds and payment windows due to the pandemic, so it’s best to check with your insurance to determine your obligations.