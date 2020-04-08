TODAY'S PAPER
LI to get another $18M in federal grants to address virus issues

By Tom Brune tom.brune@newsday.com @TomBruneDC
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

WASHINGTON — Long Island will get about $18 million in additional federal grants from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed to address the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Wednesday.

Overall, nearly $300 million in these funds will go to New York from a $3 billion national allotment, the first installment that will be followed by an additional $9.1 billion after officials determine formulas for distribution, HUD said in news release Wednesday.

The funds fall into three categories.

Block grants to help states, communities and nonprofits will deliver $198.8 million to New York overall and $13 million to Long Island.

Emergency solutions grants to help the homeless will send $95.7 million to New York overall and $5.5 million to Long Island.

And grants to help people with HIV or AIDS will bring $7.5 million to New York and $316,249 to Long Island.

On Long Island, Nassau will get the biggest amount — $12.8 million, with $8.5 million in community development block grants and $4.25 million for emergency solutions grants.

HUD will distribute nearly $2.3 million to Brookhaven Town, including the only grant to Long Island for people with AIDS or HIV.

The other allotments to Long Island include $835,866 for Suffolk County, $643,040 for Babylon Town, and $510,015 for Huntington Town.

Tom Brune covers the White House, Congress, the Supreme Court and the federal government from Washington, D.C.

