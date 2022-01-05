CDC: Children between 12 and 15 should get COVID-19 booster

Children ages 12 to 15 should get a COVID-19 booster to enhance their protection from the rapidly spreading disease, a key panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

The agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met to discuss the use of boosters in that age group. The Food and Drug Administration made its own recommendation in favor of the boosters this week.

The advisory panel concluded that fully vaccinated children in the age group should get the booster five months after their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech is the only one authorized for American children of any age.

The CDC's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, will weigh the panel's advice before making a final decision soon.

Experts say vaccines are still effective at making sure those who contract COVID-19 are either asymptomatic or experience mild symptoms and do not need hospitalization. But that protection wanes over time.

Booster doses have been shown in studies to increase virus-fighting antibodies in fully vaccinated people.

About 13.5 million children ages 12 to 17 have received two Pfizer shots, according to the CDC. Boosters were opened to the 16- and 17-year-olds last month. In November, the CDC recommended booster shots for all fully vaccinated people 18 and older.

"I think it’s a misconception to say [COVID-19] is a mild or insignificant disease for kids," said Dr. Leonard Krilov, an infectious disease specialist and chairman of pediatrics at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island in Mineola, pointing out that about one-quarter of new COVID-19 infections are occurring in children.

As for children being back in school and potentially facing wider exposure to COVID-19, Krilov said: "I think the more we can do to safely protect them. I think it’s the right thing to do."

In making its decision, the FDA looked at data from 6,300 12- to 15-year-olds in Israel who got a Pfizer booster five months after their second dose.

One concern discussed during the CDC advisory meeting was a rare side effect called myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation seen mostly in younger men and teen boys who get either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Experts noted the majority of cases are mild and less concerning than the heart inflammation caused by COVID-19.

"The vaccine is safe but safe doesn’t mean harmless," Krilov said. "The side effects we've seen, even with the rare cases of myocarditis, are much milder than with the disease and have been, fortunately, reversible."

With AP