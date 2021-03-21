TODAY'S PAPER
Schumer: CDC needs 'ad blitz' to instill confidence in COVID-19 vaccine

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Sunday

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Sunday said the CDC needs to start an advertising campaign to instill public confidence in the various COVID-19 vaccines.

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to immediately begin a $1 billion "ad blitz" to instill confidence in the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

The CDC needs to use funding provided in the U.S. American Rescue Plan — the federal relief package President Joe Biden signed into law March 11 — as soon as possible for an ad campaign encouraging people to get vaccinated, Schumer said

While supply in New York is expected to increase to 1.65 million doses a week by the end of April, "too many people are still afraid of getting the vaccine," which could leave doses "sitting on a shelf," Schumer said.

"If people are afraid of taking the vaccine, it will delay our ability to beat COVID back," said Schumer (D-NY) in a Manhattan news conference.

Schumer’s call came after a poll last month from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about one in three Americans don’t plan to get a vaccine.

That reticence could become a huge roadblock to recovery, especially after the first documented case of a Brazilian variant was found in New York, Schumer said.

The CDC campaign could include public service announcements, traditional ads, door-knocking and other outreach to ensure people know that the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are safe, he said.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachelle Blidner on June

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

