The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend on Tuesday that vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in certain circumstances, citing the highly transmissible delta variant.

The recommendation, to be unveiled at a 3 p.m. news briefing, would alter the agency's May 13 guidance saying that vaccinated individuals did not have to wear masks indoors or out because of the protection afforded by vaccines. At the time, cases were dropping sharply and the delta variant, which is 1,000 times more transmissible than earlier versions of the virus, had not gained significant traction in the United States.

President Joe Biden and CDC director Rochelle Walensky have repeatedly said there is a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" because unvaccinated people make up the vast majority of patients hospitalized with the disease. But the delta variant has been a game-changer for the United States, sending cases surging throughout the country, and there is concern that although vaccinated people are unlikely to become severely ill, they may still be able to become infected and spread the virus.

"Nobody wants to go backward but you have to deal with the facts on the ground, and the facts on the ground are that it's a pretty scary time and there are a lot of vulnerable people," said Robert Wachter, chairman of the department of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. "I think the biggest thing we got wrong was not anticipating that 30 percent of the country would choose not to be vaccinated."

Wachter said the earlier CDC guidance on masks was "reasonable" given the state of the pandemic at that time. "In June we were in this virtuous cycle, where cases were going down, people were getting vaccinated, everyone said happy days are here again, and let their guard down." But then came the delta variant. "When things change, they don't change in a linear fashion, they change in an exponential fashion," he said.

Senior officials were debating the masking guidance on Monday afternoon, according to a person familiar with the deliberations. The officials discussed new data the CDC has showing that vaccinated individuals infected with delta have viral loads similar to those who are unvaccinated, raising questions about how much vaccinated individuals can transmit the disease.

Experts and some senior Biden health officials had grown frustrated that the CDC has not moved more quickly to change its guidance. One senior administration official said the agency was wary of being viewed as "flip flopping," but senior health officials came to the conclusion that the picture on the ground had changed substantially with the delta variant.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Some CDC officials were also resistant to changing the guidance without additional data on delta's transmissibility and the risk to vaccinated Americans, frustrating some senior officials who believed the threat of the variant was clear in rising caseloads and hospitalizations, according to two senior officials.

Some administration officials were also concerned that requiring vaccinated people to wear masks would further discourage vaccine-hesitant Americans from getting the shots, but have since become alarmed at the sharp uptick in infections.

"People don't realize how bad delta is," James Lawler, an infectious-disease doctor at the University of Nebraska, said in an email. "We are looking at transmission dynamics at least as bad as in the fall - with no mitigation measures in place in most states with low [vaccination] rates."

Local authorities in some places have already moved to require residents to wear masks indoors. Last week, for instance, Los Angeles County became the first major county to reinstate indoor mask mandates.

Some of the CDC's international partners had also already moved to reinstate mask mandates or delay plans to loosen them. In Israel, an indoor mask mandate was lifted on June 15, only to be reinstated on June 25 as cases of delta surged. Other nations, including France and Australia, have seen regional rules on mask-wearing return this summer amid new outbreaks and concerns about the delta variant.

In South Korea, one of the first East Asian countries to chart a path out of the pandemic, the government announced in June that soon partially inoculated residents would be allowed to go mask-free outdoors. But before the newly relaxed rules could go in place, the South Korean government canceled them in Seoul and neighboring regions and ordered even fully vaccinated residents to wear a mask inside and outside.