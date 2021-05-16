The federal health official who announced that unvaccinated people can go maskless in public places defended the new guidance Sunday but cautioned against widespread mask removals.

Thursday's announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said that vaccinated Americans no longer had to wear masks or stick to social distancing rules in most indoor and outside settings.

The guidance prompted confusion in many states and counties across the country.

"This was not permission to shed masks for everybody, everywhere," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, on NBC's "Meet the Press." "This was really science-driven individual assessment of your risk."

Governors of some states have dropped the masking and social distancing requirements for the vaccinated, citing increased inoculations and falling COVID-19 infection rates.

The CDC guidance does not apply to certain crowded areas, public transportation, or health care facilities.

Governors of other states, including New York, are still weighing whether to keep the measures in place.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Walensky said the guidance created a "foundation," or a "building block" for officials who are revising thousands of pages of guidance for schools, camps, travel, and businesses.

"It was very clear that places were starting to make their own assessments, and we wanted to make sure they understood it was safe at the individual level," she said. "We needed this building block, this first step, so that we could say this is the science upon which all future guidance will be based upon."

Since the announcement, major retailers across the U.S. — such as Costco, Publix, Starbucks and Walmart — have dropped masking requirements for vaccinated customers. The companies will abide by an "honor system" in trusting that only the inoculated will shop maskless.

Fully vaccinated means waiting two weeks after receiving two shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"We are asking people to be honest with themselves. If they are vaccinated and they are not wearing a mask, they are safe. If they are not vaccinated and they are not wearing a mask they are not safe," Walensky said.

There are no plans for a federal order mandating masks.

"We're not counting on vaccine mandates at all. It may very well be that local businesses, local jurisdictions will work towards vaccine mandates. That is going to be locally driven and not federally driven," Walensky said.

Also Sunday, Walensky said there would be no new guidance for school districts during the current academic year.

On the local level, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has called on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to immediately adopt the CDC's guidelines.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on CBS' "Face the Nation," explained the reason for new guidance.

"There's been an accumulation of data showing in the real-world, effectiveness of the vaccines," Fauci said.