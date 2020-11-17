Tips from the CDC for a safer Thanksgiving gathering

What are some options Thanksgiving hosts can take to make the holiday safer?

Hosts should limit the number of attendees as much as possible and should also limit the duration of festivities. Get-togethers in small areas with poor air ventilation should be avoided. Increasing ventilation by opening windows and doors, is suggested. Gatherings should be held outside, weather permitting.

People should social distance during the holiday, maintaining a distance of six-feet apart, even while indoors.

Attendees should wear masks, especially if they’re gathering in a home with people from multiple households. Everyone in the household should wash their hands with soap as often as possible. If soap and water are not readily available, the use of hand sanitizer containing 60% alcohol is encouraged.